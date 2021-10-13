CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Transitional Kindergarten | Quick Guide

By Karen D'Souza
Cover picture for the articleQuick Guide: What California parents and teachers need to know about universal transitional kindergarten. Even as the pandemic continues to disrupt the way children learn, California is poised to make a historic investment in its early education system. Championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and many lawmakers, the new $2.7 billion universal transitional kindergarten program is being hailed by many experts as a game-changer for families in a state with almost 3 million children under the age of 5.

