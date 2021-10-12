CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copper falls as global energy crisis spooks markets

By Reuters
kitco.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Peter Hobson LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday as soaring energy costs raised concerns that the global economic recovery might be derailed, though signs that supplies of the metal are tightening limited losses. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.9% at...

www.kitco.com

