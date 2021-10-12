CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outokumpu raises profit outlook ahead of results

By Reuters
kitco.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELSINKI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Finnish steelmaker Outokumpu on Tuesday raised its outlook for July-September, citing increased stainless steel

www.kitco.com

wkzo.com

SAP’s cloud business drives quarterly results, raised outlook

BERLIN (Reuters) -SAP said on Thursday that demand for its cloud business database was growing as the German business software group confirmed its preliminary third-quarter results and full year guidance which it raised last week. The company had forecast cloud revenue to grow by 16%-19% in the year as a...
MarketWatch

Enfusion valued at $1.9 billion as IPO priced at top of expected range

Enfusion Inc. is set for its public debut Thursday, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's initial public offering priced overnight at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company sold 15.32 million Class A shares in the IPO to raise $260.5 million and selling shareholders sold 3.43 million shares to raise $58.3 million. With a total of 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at $1.92 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE some time after the open, under the ticker symbol "ENFN." The company is going public at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 7.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.1%.
kitco.com

Mixed outlook with gold bulls heavily reliant on $ weakness

The rallies in gold and silver on Wednesday were very impressive, especially with the dollar not making a fresh low for the week. However, it should be noted that the Dollar Index did make a new low for the week overnight and hit its lowest level since September 28. It is also possible that inflationary dialogue from legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones prompted buying of both gold and silver yesterday. According to Jones, the Fed needs to act now, or it is possible that inflation sentiment will become unanchored and that if the Fed gets behind the inflation curve it could result in surging inflation. Jones also suggested that if the Fed gets caught removing the punch bowl too late, they may be forced to act much more aggressively than they would have liked. Jones also suggested he sees Bitcoin as a viable instrument and suggested that it has won the near-term battle with gold as an inflation hedge. On the other hand, the dollar looks vulnerable to lower action ahead. The US daily infection count registered its lowest weekday infection rate since July 20 on Monday, which result in even more flight to quality premium being removed from the greenback. Given all the fits and starts of the gold market and its inability to build on gains, it needs to prove itself a hot commodity with the trade above $1,802. Silver looks significantly more powerful on its charts than gold. While silver will likely see support from a softer dollar and higher gold prices, it could also rally without assistance from those markets, as it could find support from its role as a classic physical commodity facing increased demand. On the other hand, it should be noted that silver ETF holdings have seen significant outflows recently in the face of significant futures price gains.
MarketWatch

Anthem stock gains after profit and revenue beats, raised full-year earnings outlook

Shares of Anthem Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health benefits company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, amid higher premium revenue due to growth in Medicaid and Medicare, and raised its full-year outlook. Net income rose nearly seven-fold to $1.51 billion, or $6.13 a share, from $222 million, or 87 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $6.79, above the FactSet consensus of $6.37. Revenue grew 15.0% to $35.82 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $35.35 billion, while expenses increased 9.9% to $33.83 billion. Medical enrollment grew 5.7% to 45.1 million members. The company raised is 2021 adjusted EPS guidance to "greater than $25.85" from "greater than $25.50," compared with the FactSet consensus is $25.66. The stock has rallied 22.6% year to date through Tuesday, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has advanced 13.5% and the S&P 500 has climbed 20.3%.
101 WIXX

Anthem raises 2021 profit forecast after Q3 beat

(Reuters) -Anthem Inc on Wednesday raised its profit outlook for 2021 after the second-largest U.S. health insurer beat third-quarter profit estimates. Excluding special items, Anthem earned $6.79 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $6.37. (Reporting by Leroy Leo and Manojna Maddipatla...
Benzinga

Verizon Reports Mixed Q3 Results; Lifts FY21 EPS Outlook

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 4.3% year-on-year, to $32.92 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $33.2 billion. Total Verizon Consumer revenue grew 7.3% Y/Y to $23.3 billion, driven by strong demand for connectivity and products, while consumer wireless service revenues rose 4% Y/Y to $14 billion.
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes misses profit and revenue forecasts as Hurricane Ida, inflation and supply constraints weighed

Shares of Baker Hughes Co. sank 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the oilfield products and services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations, as results were hurt by Hurricane Ida, cost inflation in chemicals and supply-chain constraints. The company swung to net income of $8 million, or a penny a share, from a loss of $170 million, or 25 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to 16 cents from 10 cents, but missed the FactSet consensus of 21 cents. Revenue edged up 0.9% to $5.09 billion but...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Biogen raises forecast despite disappointing Alzheimer's drug sales

(Reuters) -Biogen Inc raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts on Wednesday, while reporting a big miss on quarterly sales of its Alzheimer’s disease drug as its use stalls amid uncertainty of insurer coverage. The forecast assumes minimal revenue from the treatment, Aduhelm, this year, the company said, with a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Lithia Motors stock set to rally after profit and revenue rise well above forecasts

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc. were indicated up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the auto retailer reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose sharply and were well above expectations. Net income nearly doubled, to $307.9 mullion, or $10.11 a share, from $158.8 million, or $6.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose 63% to $11.21, beating the FactSet consensus of $9.30. Revenue grew 70.4% to $6.17 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.78 billion, while cost of sales increased 67.8% to $4.98 billion. New vehicle retail revenue rose 53.9% to $2.90 billion and used vehicle retail revenue rose 90.2% to $2.08 billion. "The pipeline is robust and we continue to identify accretive deals that strategically expand our network while meeting our disciplined return thresholds," said Chief Executive Bryan DeBoer. The company said it is pacing ahead of schedule toward its goal of $50 billion in revenue and $50 of EPS by 2025. The stock has gained 15.7% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
RETAIL
kitco.com

J&J raises 2021 profit view, keeps vaccine sales outlook unchanged

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) on Tuesday raised its annual adjusted profit forecast, but stuck to its COVID-19 vaccine sales target of $2.5 billion as it works its way through production challenges that have resulted in delays. The drugmaker had earlier this year faced quality problems at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kitco.com

Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit up 32%, beating expectations

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said on Tuesday it posted a 32% rise in third-quarter net profit, a better result than analysts had expected, and it confirmed its guidance for the year. Net profit attributable to shareholders was 300.3 million euros ($349.31 million), up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
STOCKS

