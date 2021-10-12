Outokumpu raises profit outlook ahead of results

The rallies in gold and silver on Wednesday were very impressive, especially with the dollar not making a fresh low for the week. However, it should be noted that the Dollar Index did make a new low for the week overnight and hit its lowest level since September 28. It is also possible that inflationary dialogue from legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones prompted buying of both gold and silver yesterday. According to Jones, the Fed needs to act now, or it is possible that inflation sentiment will become unanchored and that if the Fed gets behind the inflation curve it could result in surging inflation. Jones also suggested that if the Fed gets caught removing the punch bowl too late, they may be forced to act much more aggressively than they would have liked. Jones also suggested he sees Bitcoin as a viable instrument and suggested that it has won the near-term battle with gold as an inflation hedge. On the other hand, the dollar looks vulnerable to lower action ahead. The US daily infection count registered its lowest weekday infection rate since July 20 on Monday, which result in even more flight to quality premium being removed from the greenback. Given all the fits and starts of the gold market and its inability to build on gains, it needs to prove itself a hot commodity with the trade above $1,802. Silver looks significantly more powerful on its charts than gold. While silver will likely see support from a softer dollar and higher gold prices, it could also rally without assistance from those markets, as it could find support from its role as a classic physical commodity facing increased demand. On the other hand, it should be noted that silver ETF holdings have seen significant outflows recently in the face of significant futures price gains.

