China's zinc output edges up as lead production dips - Antaike
Oct 12 (Reuters) - China's zinc smelters raised production in September by 1.1% month on month, data from state-backed research house Antaike showed on Tuesday, while lead output slipped 8.2% from August. Production of both metals was restricted by low treatment charges , a key source of smelter revenue, and power rationing owing to electricity shortages, notably in the smelting hubs of Guangxi and Hunan, Antaike said.www.kitco.com
