CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

China's zinc output edges up as lead production dips - Antaike

By Reuters
kitco.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct 12 (Reuters) - China's zinc smelters raised production in September by 1.1% month on month, data from state-backed research house Antaike showed on Tuesday, while lead output slipped 8.2% from August. Production of both metals was restricted by low treatment charges , a key source of smelter revenue, and power rationing owing to electricity shortages, notably in the smelting hubs of Guangxi and Hunan, Antaike said.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

Copper price surges past $11,000 on supply squeeze

The copper price continued to rally towards record highs on Tuesday as signs of extremely tight supply outweighed concerns that slowing growth in China will impact demand. Traders were paying huge premiums for quickly deliverable copper after stockpiles in the London Metal Exchange’s (LME) warehouse system tumbled to their lowest level in decades.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zinc#Rationing#Dips#Reuters#Chinese
AFP

Isolated and unpaid, Mongolian coal drivers queue at Chinese border

Snaking across the barren Mongolian desert, a convoy crawls along the once-busy highway to the Chinese border -- its truckers desperate to finally deliver their cargo of coal after months of brutal Covid-19 delays and no pay. - Empty town, few drivers - Drivers are tested for Covid-19 in Mongolia then bussed over the Chinese border in masks and hazmat suits, where they undergo yet another test.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold and silver are mixed heading into the EU open

(Kitco News) - Gold (0.16%) and silver (-0.12%) are heading into the EU session mixed. This comes after another solid day of trading on Wednesday. The yellow metal trades at $1784/oz while silver has moved to $24.24/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has fallen 1.55% and spot WTI has dropped half a percent.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold and silver both trade higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Once again both gold and silver are heading into the European session higher. Gold is 0.43% higher trading at $177/oz while silver has risen nearly 1% at $23.87/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has retraced -0.83% after a good run and spot WTI has dropped -0.70%.
MARKETS
agfax.com

Ag Trade: China’s Pork Output Jumps, as Soy, Meat Imports Slow

Reuters writer Dominique Patton reported this week that, “China’s third-quarter pork production surged to its highest in three years, official data showed on Monday, after producers built thousands of large breeding farms last year to rebuild a hog herd decimated by African swine fever. Pork output for July-September was 12.02...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
pv-magazine.com

China’s emission-reduction action squeezes PV production

In September 2020, China’s president, Xi Jinping, announced the nation’s CO2 emissions would peak before 2030 and carbon neutrality would be achieved by 2060, in what has been termed a “double carbon policy.” In December, more details were made available, namely that China would aim to cut carbon intensity per unit of GDP by more than 65% from 2005 levels, and would increase the share of non-fossil fuels in energy consumption to 25% by 2030. Moreover, by 2030 China aims to be home to a minimum of 1.2 TW of operational solar PV and wind power generation capacity. By the end of 2020, China had 253 GW and 281 GW of solar and wind capacity, respectively, installed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Antofagasta ups copper and gold production in Chile in 9M 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's gold production in 9M 2021 rose by 25.4% to 187,300 ounces as a result of higher...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Oil rises modestly as U.S. crude stockpiles dwindle

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell and inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years. Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.35 a barrel as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Germany's Jan-Aug oil imports fall 7.1%, bill rises 32.9%

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - German crude oil import volumes fell 7.1% in the first eight months of 2021 year-on-year as the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns hit industry, but the bill was up by a third due to higher prices, official data showed on Wednesday. Oil volumes in January...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy