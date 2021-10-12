China's zinc output edges up as lead production dips - Antaike

In September 2020, China’s president, Xi Jinping, announced the nation’s CO2 emissions would peak before 2030 and carbon neutrality would be achieved by 2060, in what has been termed a “double carbon policy.” In December, more details were made available, namely that China would aim to cut carbon intensity per unit of GDP by more than 65% from 2005 levels, and would increase the share of non-fossil fuels in energy consumption to 25% by 2030. Moreover, by 2030 China aims to be home to a minimum of 1.2 TW of operational solar PV and wind power generation capacity. By the end of 2020, China had 253 GW and 281 GW of solar and wind capacity, respectively, installed.

