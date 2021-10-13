Larger than life: Tacko Fall's chance to make the Cavaliers

Talk about big man on campus…

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed NBA darling and extremely large human Tacko Fall. Fall, standing at 7’5”, makes even the Cavs’ towering trio of Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, and Jarrett Allen look up to the big man.

Much like he was in Boston, where he played for the past two seasons, the fans in Cleveland have quickly taken a liking to Fall.

Fall played in Boston under the team’s two-way contract, allowing him to play with the Celtics along with the club’s G-League affiliate, Maine Red Claws.

In his stints with the G-League, Fall averaged 12.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He was voted to the All-Defensive team with the Red Claws, averaging 2.9 blocks per game.

Following the club’s release of center Mfiondu Kabengele, it seems that the possibility of Fall making the roster has improved, with the role of the developmental big man ripe for the taking for the UCF alumnus.

“I love Tacko [Fall],” Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters following practice on Monday. “I am in that fan-favorite group of Tacko [Fall]. Having the opportunity to be up close and see him in heavy minutes every day at practice, there’s more to him than you kind of see on the outside looking in. You put him on the line and have him run sprints, he’s fast. He can move laterally. He has good touch around the basket. And he’s an unbelievable human being.”

With the roster being trimmed down as the regular season approaches, the likelihood of Fall making the roster seems to grow more and more by the day. They could even be higher than his height…