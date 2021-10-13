CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Crypto Crackdown in Russia but Keep Coins off Russian Soil, Official Warns

By Tim Alper
cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother major power has claimed it will not follow Beijing in a nationwide crypto crackdown – with Moscow the latest to distance itself from such a move, days after the United States Securities and Exchanges Commission appeared to rule out the notion. But there could be a key caveat to Russia’s stance on crypto: Exchanges may be banished overseas.

