CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Seeded Granola

By Christopher Michel
countryliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis hearty morning starter comes from chef Brittany Pankey of Taylor River Lodge, in Taylor Canyon Colorado. Serve it with one of the Lodge's golden lattes for a hearty, welcoming breakfast. 2 1/2 c. old-fashioned rolled oats. 1/2 c. shaved coconut. 1/3 c. shredded coconut. 1/3 c. chopped walnuts. 1/4...

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Classic Irish Cheese

It's not uncommon for cheeses to have a cult-like following, and Kerrygold's Dubliner cheese definitely has its set of fans. As described by the makers themselves, the creation is a pale yellow cow's milk cheese made for crackers featuring flavors that are described as "sweet and nutty with a piquant bite of aged Parmesan" (per the official website). This Irish import is definitely unique, and by most accounts, really delicious. Says one fan, "This cheese will ruin you from other cheddars. Anything else will taste bland or bad. If they ever quit selling it, I'd be screwed" (via Reddit).
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
12tomatoes.com

How To Make Perfectly Boiled Eggs That Are Easy To Peel

When it comes to boiling eggs, everyone has different preferences. But when it comes to hard-boiled eggs, it can be a little difficult to peel them. Have you ever experienced the hassle of trying to get an egg out of a shell that is crumbling and becoming too bitty to deal with?
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Pizza-Flavored Sunflower Seeds

BiGS Sunflower Seeds and pizza chain Little Caesars partnered to create flavored sunflower seeds that perfectly capture the taste of a pepperoni slice. The in-shell sunflower seeds were formulated to taste just like the chain's ExtraMostBestest Pepperoni Pizza and provide all of the "meaty, cheesy, saucy deliciousness" that fans have come to know and love.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Sugar#Granola#Cherries#Food Drink#Vanilla Greek#Preheat#The Senior Food Garden#Country Living
fox40jackson.com

Flavor-packed toasted pumpkin seeds for National Pumpkin Seed Day

Pumpkin seeds are used in many Latin dishes to thicken sauces, but they are also packed with healthy vitamins and minerals. Chef Ingrid Hoffmann shares some recipes from her new book “Latin D’lite” that are perfect for the fall season. This recipe for toasted pumpkin seeds from The Healthy Gluten-Free...
RECIPES
vineyardgazette.com

Seeds and Beans

Monday and Tuesday’s cool, rainy days gave me a rare opportunity to tend to some indoor tasks and for some goofing off. I really enjoyed it. I did go through the several baskets of apples languishing on my kitchen floor. I cut the cores out of ones who seemed tired and about to expire. After cooking the quarter pieces slowly for some time, I ran them through a press. As I write, I’m debating putting some pints into the canner. I’ll be happy when it’s done but I admit I’m running low on gumption.
RECIPES
Chicago Sun-Times

A good-for-your-health snack: homemade granola bars

Healthy, high-energy snack food is the perfect pick-me-up during the work or school day and provides a nutritional boost of energy, which improves concentration and stamina. While nailing the nutrition may be easier to accomplish when preparing a sit-down meal, it’s often difficult to achieve in a snack when you are grabbing food on the go. What can you eat that’s portable, delicious and healthy? Look no further than these homemade granola bars. Snacking never felt, or tasted, so good.
FOOD & DRINKS
Red Tricycle

Pick of the Patch: Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Now that you’ve carved those jack-o-lanterns to the delight of your little punkins’ be sure to hold on to the seeds! This easy recipe that you can adapt to your family’s tastes (spice lovers or not) is packed with nutrition too. Sprinkle a few on salads and pack them in lunches! Read on for the how-to.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Yoga Journal

This Granola Recipe Only Takes 15 Minutes to Prep (Yes, Really)

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Granola is a staple that most of us keep in our pantries for topping yogurt, applesauce or even grabbing a handful as a snack. While there are plenty of healthier versions on store shelves, many of them contain a lot of sugar, making it less than ideal for a nutritious breakfast. If you’ve never made your own granola, you might be surprised to hear that it’s actually pretty easy. Our gluten-free, gut-healthy apple cinnamon granola only takes 15 minutes to prep and then you can transfer it to the oven to do the rest of the work.
FOOD & DRINKS
Epicurious

Chickpea and Seeds Sandwich

Prep Time 20 minutes Total Time 20 minutes plus soaking time for seeds. Turn soaked sunflower seeds into a creamy dressing for smashed chickpeas with onions, celery, capers, and dill, then stuff into pita pockets for an easy, delicious vegan sandwich. Ingredients. 4 servings. For the salad:. ½ cup raw...
RECIPES
newspressnow.com

DONNA'S DAY: 'World's Best Granola' also kid-friendly recipe

Homemade granola is tasty to eat any time of day, but in our family it's a staple for fall breakfasts with nonfat plain yogurt and fresh fruit. Not only is granola a nutritious start to the day, with its wholesome blend of heart-healthy oats and chopped nuts, but a handful makes a satisfying after-school treat with a glass of milk, and a few spoonfuls add crunch to a scoop of ice cream for an evening dessert.
RECIPES
copykat.com

Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds

Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds are a healthy and delicious snack. These perfectly seasoned and roasted pumpkin seeds are irresistible!. This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Table of Contents. Can You Eat Roasted Pumpkin Seed Shells?. Love all things pumpkin? Try these recipes!
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

What Makes a Shallot Different Than an Onion?

This petite member of the allium family is a favorite ingredient for our food editors. Find out why they're used in so many recipes. If you read a lot recipes, you've inevitably come across shallots in the ingredients list—they pop up everywhere from salad dressings to beef stock, pasta dishes to quiche. They are a member of the allium family, which means shallots are closely related to onions, garlic, and chives. Still, many home cooks are somewhat unfamiliar with shallots; get to know them, though, and you'll have added another very useful ingredient to your cooking repertoire, one that adds a nuanced and smooth depth to a wide variety of dishes.
RECIPES
Winston-Salem Journal

Granola bars offer a healthy and satisfying snack

Healthy, high-energy snack food is the perfect pick-me-up during the work or school day and provides a nutritional boost of energy, which improves concentration and stamina. While nailing the nutrition may be easier to accomplish when preparing a sit-down meal, it’s often difficult to achieve in a snack when you are grabbing food on the go. What can you eat that’s portable, delicious and healthy? Look no further than these homemade granola bars. Snacking never felt, or tasted, so good.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Seeded Loaf Success...Finally

After many attempts, I finally achieved a light, (fairly) lofty seeded loaf, while utilizing a pretty high percentage of non-white flour. The first experiments were tasty but pretty dense. However, I will be cutting back on total volume next time as this dough literally filled the clay baker from edge to edge, resulting in...a torpedo! The texture of the crumb is divine...soft and springy without being gummy. I may have gotten even a little more loft if I had scored a little deeper--I think the crumb structure looks a little tight at the top. I never quite know how to score the longer loaves. Parallel slashes always result in broken bands across the top. Any advice on the best way to score this type of loaf would be appreciated--I may just let it do its thing next time and go for a 'natural' score. I used a long, thin clay baker, rather than a traditional batard or boule, in an attempt to make a more toaster-friendly bake.
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

Healthy Vegan Granola Jam Bars, Perfect For A Snack Or Dessert

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you're asking me, a simple baked treat you can make in less than an hour—and eat for breakfast, a snack, or even dessert—is worth a place on any home cook's roster. So when the team at Thrive Market reached out about this recipe from their new cookbook Healthy Living Made Easy, which is available as of today on their website, I knew it was one we had to share.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy