Copper Mountain Resort will host two Winter Olympic qualifying events
Copper Mountain Resort has some exciting news: It is hosting two Olympic qualifying events. When the Winter Dew Tour and Toyota U.S. Grand Prix return this season, competing athletes will hope to earn a spot in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games, according to a news release from Copper. Both events are free and open to the public and are coming back after they were canceled last winter during the coronavirus pandemic.www.aspentimes.com
