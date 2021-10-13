Copper Mountain Resort will host two Winter Olympic qualifying events

“Nearing completion at Aspen’s new Highlands Area is one of Colorado’s most interesting restaurant structures,” declared The Aspen Times on October 23, 1958. “Composed of multiple A frames in three rows, the new building is located at the foot of the main slope near the bottom of the double chairlifts. It will house a restaurant, snack bar, beer stube and will have a private club on the second floor. It was designed by Aspenite Fritz Benedict and will be open in time for the ski season next month.” Highlands opened to the public in November, 1958. The image above, taken by Mary Eshbaugh Hayes, appeared on the front page of the paper with this description in 1958.

ASPEN, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO