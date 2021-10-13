CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copper Mountain Resort will host two Winter Olympic qualifying events

By Taylor Sienkiewicz Summit Daily
Aspen Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopper Mountain Resort has some exciting news: It is hosting two Olympic qualifying events. When the Winter Dew Tour and Toyota U.S. Grand Prix return this season, competing athletes will hope to earn a spot in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games, according to a news release from Copper. Both events are free and open to the public and are coming back after they were canceled last winter during the coronavirus pandemic.

