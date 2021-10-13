CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Letting Carbon Sink with the Fishes

By Amorina Kingdon
Hakai Magazine
 6 days ago

Fisheries generate their share of environmental concerns, but carbon emissions are rarely among them. Gaël Mariani, a PhD candidate in marine ecology at the University of Montpellier in France, was wondering if ocean fisheries might emit more carbon than one might think. Specifically, he was researching natural marine processes that policymakers might leverage to sequester excess carbon, when he became curious if catches were short-circuiting one such process: the carbon pump that kicks in when fish die naturally in the ocean, instead of snagged in nets and on hooks.

IN THIS ARTICLE
