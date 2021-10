If you had told a freshman version of Blake Bortles that he would have gone onto have a UCF career like his, he wouldn’t have believed you. “I didn’t think there was ever a chance I would play college football,” Bortles said. “I didn’t think much past what my next meal was, so future goals weren’t all that prevalent in my mind.” Bortles, along with four former Knights, were inducted into the ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO