KMAland Softball (10/12): Stanberry wins thriller, South Holt notches massive upset

(KMAland) -- Stanberry won an extra-inning thriller while South Holt stunned Northeast Nodaway in Tuesday's KMAland softball action. The Bulldogs overcame a 5-1 deficit to keep their season alive. Lexi Craig had a team-high three RBI on two hits and scored twice while Katlyn James drove in three and doubled. Sadie Runde also doubled and Tarynn Mattson added two knocks. James and Runde both pitched. James surrendered five earned runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings while Runde allowed four hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.