KMAland Softball (10/12): Stanberry wins thriller, South Holt notches massive upset

By Trevor Maeder
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Stanberry won an extra-inning thriller while South Holt stunned Northeast Nodaway in Tuesday's KMAland softball action. The Bulldogs overcame a 5-1 deficit to keep their season alive. Lexi Craig had a team-high three RBI on two hits and scored twice while Katlyn James drove in three and doubled. Sadie Runde also doubled and Tarynn Mattson added two knocks. James and Runde both pitched. James surrendered five earned runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings while Runde allowed four hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

kmaland.com

2021-22 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 7): Doug Berg & Emily Williams

(KMAland) -- The Week 7 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg and East Mills' Emily Williams. Berg had a stellar week of cross country, running to a fourth-place finish out of 288 runners at Atlantic. Berg also ran to an individual title at his home meet on Monday in 17:58 -- 39 seconds better than the runner-up. Berg is currently ranked No. 9 in Class 1A by the IATC.
SPORTS
South Bend Tribune

HS boys soccer: South Trinity notches sectional win Tuesday night

South Bend Trinity and Morgan Township each picked up wins Tuesday night in boys soccer sectional play of the Class 1A LaVille Sectional. Trinity blanked Michigan City Marquette Catholic 6-0 and Morgan Township shut out host LaVille, 3-0, at Newton Park. Michal Loughan scored a pair of goals to lead...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLOX

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS: Round One (10/12/2021)

Pearl River’s Tony Brown named MACCC Offensive Player of the Week. Pearl River football running back Tony Brown (Hurley; East Central) has been named the Mississippi Association of Colleges Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league recently announced. Play Of The Night - D'Iberville Middle School's Tyler Hunter. Updated:...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
kmaland.com

South Holt softball riding high after first win, North Andrew up next

(Oregon) -- The South Holt softball team is glistening with confidence after their upset win in district play. The Knights picked an impeccable time for their first win of the season, upsetting Northeast Nodaway -- the 275 Conference champion -- 3-2 on Tuesday. South Holt had suffered three losses to Northeast Nodaway in the regular season by a combined score of 45-1.
SPORTS
kmaland.com

KMA Video Stream: Kuemper Catholic at Underwood (Football)

If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your schools events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email us at fullerdigitalsolutions@gmail.com.
UNDERWOOD, IA
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/11-10/12)

DEVILS LAKE – Mid-October is here, and as such, it is time for each volleyball team to assess where they are once more. Here is how each volleyball team fared over their most recent stretch of volleyball action. A Volleyball – East:. Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks Red River (10/12)
DEVILS LAKE, ND
kmaland.com

KMAland Class of 2022 College Decisions (33)

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2022 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com. Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood - Omaha (Volleyball) Story. Cory Bantam, Woodbine - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story. Sterling Berndt, Wayne - Iowa (Softball) Story. Britton Bond,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kmaland.com

KMA Video Stream: MMCRU at Sidney (Football)

If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play or assisting with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us.
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

FB: East Atchison 48 Stanberry 42

(Fairfax) -- The East Atchison Wolves completed the comeback victory over the Stanberry Bulldogs in the shootout that few expected, winning 48-42.
SPORTS
richmondobserver

LIVE at 5 (Tuesday, 10/12/21)

- 2 from Richmond County killed in McColl nightclub shooting. - NC COVID cases hit recent low as totals continue to dip; 14 cases reported by Richmond Co. Schools. - No. 3 Raiders' depth a factor in two SAC games this week.
SPORTS
kmaland.com

College Volleyball (10/15): Northwest Missouri State shocks No. 1 Washburn

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State knocked off No. 1 Washburn while Drake, UNI, Kansas & K-State lost in regional college volleyball action on Friday. Northwest Missouri State (15-2, 8-1): Northwest Missouri State grabbed a five-set upset win over No. 1 Washburn. Payton Kirchhoefer had 26 kills, Alyssa Reazc passed out 60 assists and had five blocks and Hannah Koechl posted 37 digs.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

KMAland Sports Schedule: Saturday, October 16th

(KMAland) -- A busy Saturday with cross country, Missouri district final softball, swimming at LC and plenty of volleyball. View the full KMAland Sports Schedule below. Missouri Class 1 District 14 (at King City) Final: Stanberry vs. North Andrew. Missouri Class 1 District 16 (at North Harrison) Final: Princeton vs....
SPORTS
