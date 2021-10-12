Curious People Series: Seeing the Patient

Artist-researcher-teacher-activist, Mark Gilbert, Ph.D., speaks to the challenges and rewards of using the artistic medium of portraiture to understand patients' and caregivers' experiences. Through art and research, Mark describes how curiosity and wonder are fundamental within the world of art and medicine. Artistic interactions require focus and commitment, emotional engagement, tolerance for uncertainty, and reflection that parallel the most important aspects of the doctor/patient relationship. This is true for all compassionate relationships.