Tips to Pick the Best Place to Relocate or Retire

Upping your savings is a powerful move. Aim to earn at least the stock market's return, on average. Sticking with your plan is the secret to success. Want to retire with a million dollars? Of course you do! That kind of sum might allow you to pay off your mortgage entirely before entering retirement, while providing income in your later years, too. For example, if you had $800,000 invested in an array of solid dividend-paying companies with an overall average dividend yield of 4%, you'd receive about $32,000 annually just from dividends, and that sum would likely increase each year. Alternatively, you could spend around $40,000 per year from a million-dollar nest egg for 25 years.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO