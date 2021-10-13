University of Rhode Island

Anderson Cooper’s new book Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, co-written with historian and novelist Katherine Howe, chronicles his Vanderbilt ancestors, offering both stories personally connected to Cooper as well as the well-oiled sensational stories that many of our readers may already know. In the book, you’ll find the origin story of Cornelius Vanderbilt “the Commodore” who grew up on Staten Island, that of even earlier family members known as “van der Bilts” who settled in Flatbush, the famous rivalry between Mrs. Astor and Alva Erskine Smith Vanderbilt, the marriage of Alva’s daughter Consuelo to the Duke of Marlborough, the tragic death of Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt aboard the Lusitania, the architecture of the elaborate Gilded Age mansions of the Vanderbilts, and more. The book does offer some unique perspectives, such as a racial analysis of Alva’s suffragist work, which we have not seen elsewhere.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 8 DAYS AGO