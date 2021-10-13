CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University of Rhode Island

uri.edu
 6 days ago

URI Providence Campus Urban Arts and Culture Program presents Spirits, Spirituality, the Supernatural and Steampunk: from the sacred to the profane,... Join CISA and the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) this week to celebrate Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week. Cybersecurity... Farmworkers from Vermont are hitting the road this fall to...

events.uri.edu

Comments / 0

Related
uri.edu

Westerly Community Credit Union sponsors Rhody Financial Education Center at University of Rhode Island

WESTERLY, R.I. – Oct. 7, 2021 — The Westerly Community Credit Union (WCCU) has established a partnership with the University of Rhode Island to offer financial education tools for the University’s students and the URI community. Launched last month, the Rhody Financial Education Center provides students access to resources that can help guide them through personal financial decisions and learn important money management skills for now and for their future.
WESTERLY, RI
HPCwire

University of Rhode Island’s Gaurav Khanna Named American Physical Society Fellow

KINGSTON, R.I., Oct. 14, 2021 — University of Rhode Island Professor of Physics Gaurav Khanna has been elected a Fellow of the American Physical Society. Khanna is also the University’s founding Director of Research Computing. The American Physical Society Fellowship Program was created to recognize members who have made advances...
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best Public High School in Rhode Island

The quality of American public schools can vary widely between states, cities, and even districts. Not all schools are able to provide students with the same level of education, access to extracurriculars, counseling, or college preparation. While each public school faces its own unique challenges, each state has one public school that stands out as […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island College, Community College of Rhode Island increase tuition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two of Rhode Island's public colleges increased their tuition. The Council on Postsecondary Education approved a 2.2% boost Wednesday for both Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island. Both institutions noted that enrollment decreases and pandemic costs as a need for the hike.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Rhode Island State
hotelnewsresource.com

The Beatrice Hotel Opens in Downtown Providence, Rhode Island

Paolino Properties has today announced the grand opening of The Beatrice, a new 47-room boutique hotel located in the historic district of downtown Providence, Rhode Island. Situated in the 1887 Exchange Building, The Beatrice is the first boutique hotel to open in Providence in nearly a decade. “As a former...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Build a rewarding career at Ortho Rhode Island

Build a rewarding career and discover new opportunities for growth at Ortho Rhode Island. Find out about a variety of positions being offered and how you can be part of a team that delivers first-class, innovative orthopedic, sports medicine and rehabilitative care to our patients. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Bangor Daily News

Rhode Island native joins Bangor station as its new sports anchor

Tyler Krusz, a native of Cranston, Rhode Island, will be the new sports anchor at WVII Channel 7 and WFVX Channel 22 in Bangor. He is expected to begin his new role within the next two weeks. He was previously the sports director at WBKB/ABC 11/Fox in Alpena, Michigan. John...
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Science Technology#Cisa#Boron#Newsweek#Intramural Sports#Quantum Computing
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island Actor Dethrones 38-Time Jeopardy Champion

After 38 consecutive game-wins, 1,299 correct clues and a $1,518,601 payday, Jeopardy! champ Matt Amodio was dethroned. The giant-slayer? An actor who has appeared in Rhode Island theater productions. Jonathan Fisher’s feat earned plaudits from The Gamm Theatre in Warwick, where he starred in the production “A Skull In Connemara"...
TV & VIDEOS
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island to observe Columbus Day amid talks of rededicating holiday

Columbus Day weekend is Monday, but there have been many changes to the annual holiday. There’s a fight to re-name the holiday in Rhode Island, as Boston and other cities changed Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, with Acting Mayor Kim Janey singing an executive order Thursday. Andre’ DiMino, who...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Animatronic dinosaur and dragon exhibit tour coming to Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "Dino Stroll," a dinosaur and dragon exhibit tour, will be coming to the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence Saturday and Sunday. Guests will be able to take a walk through prehistoric times with more than 70 life-like and life-size animatronic creatures, reptiles, dragons, and dinosaurs, with some standing over 20 feet tall and span over 60 feet long.
PROVIDENCE, RI
untappedcities.com

The Breakers and the Vanderbilts in Newport, Rhode Island

Anderson Cooper’s new book Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, co-written with historian and novelist Katherine Howe, chronicles his Vanderbilt ancestors, offering both stories personally connected to Cooper as well as the well-oiled sensational stories that many of our readers may already know. In the book, you’ll find the origin story of Cornelius Vanderbilt “the Commodore” who grew up on Staten Island, that of even earlier family members known as “van der Bilts” who settled in Flatbush, the famous rivalry between Mrs. Astor and Alva Erskine Smith Vanderbilt, the marriage of Alva’s daughter Consuelo to the Duke of Marlborough, the tragic death of Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt aboard the Lusitania, the architecture of the elaborate Gilded Age mansions of the Vanderbilts, and more. The book does offer some unique perspectives, such as a racial analysis of Alva’s suffragist work, which we have not seen elsewhere.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Sweden
WPRI

Join Meals on Wheels and support Rhode Islanders in need

Since 1969, Meals on Wheels has worked to alleviate food insecurity and social isolation among at-risk older adults. Here in The Ocean State that tradition is continuing to help homebound Rhode Island seniors stay healthy, safe, and happy in their homes. Now, they’re looking to take their mission to the...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Governor Releases Vision of Rhode Island's Future

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Dan McKee on Friday released a working draft of his administration's vision for Rhode Island's future. The 55-page RI2030 plan looks at spurring economic growth, strengthening education, addressing climate change, prioritizing housing, and enhancing public health, among other things. The plan was put together with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Rally planned at statue of early Rhode Island settler

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Protesters are planning to gather near the newly-erected statue of one of Rhode Island’s earliest English settlers on Monday to demand that it be taken down. Members of the Narragansett Indian tribe, Native Green, NCAAP Providence and Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, are expected to gather...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

DOH announces first human case of West Nile Virus in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Thursday the first human case of West Nile Virus this year has occurred in Rhode Island. The DOH says the person who tested positive is a resident of Providence County in their 50s, who traveled regularly between Rhode Island and Massachusetts. They are currently hospitalized, and began experiencing symptoms four weeks ago.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
ncsha.org

RentReliefRI Surpasses $50 Million in Rental and Utility Assistance to Rhode Island Renters

Almost 4,600 Rhode Island Renter Households Approved To Date. Providence, RI – RIHousing announced today that the RentReliefRI program has approved over $50 million in rental and utility assistance funds to almost 4,600 renter households. The federally-funded program serves as a lifeline for struggling Rhode Island renters and provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance for tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding also includes over $16 million in new commitments to low- and moderate-income customer electricity and gas utility bills.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence Business News

Magaziner honors Rhode Island Black Business Association

LISA RANGLIN is president of the Rhode Island Black Business Association, a Providence-based nonprofit that advances business opportunities of Black-owned and minority businesses in the Ocean State. The association recently received the Distinguished Service for Small Business Advocacy Award from R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner for its role in helping the treasurer’s office spread awareness…
PROVIDENCE, RI
mashed.com

Why This Rhode Island Hot Dog Is Called A 'New York System'

What's your favorite junk food? Is it a plate of fried chicken, a juicy cheeseburger squished inside a bun, or maybe a greasy slice of pizza? We love all of those things and more, but we have to say that our favorite indulgence might be a salty, snappy hot dog. Whether crowned with a simple squiggle of mustard or heaped with tangy sauerkraut, there's just something about this cookout staple that really stokes our cravings.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy