CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rashad Evans Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

By Becca Bleznak
Maryland Daily Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirth Place: Niagara Falls, New York, United States. Wife/Spouse Name: LaToya (m. 2007–2012) Kids/Children Name: Tahja Evans, Nia Evans, Rashad Anton Evans Jr. American originated Rashad Evans is an ex-martial artist. Evans kick-started his wrestling career by winning The Ultimate Fighter 2 in the year 2003. He has won some notable titles being the heavyweight wrestler, such as UFC Hall of Fame, Big Ten Championship, and UFC Heavyweight Championship.

mddailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashad Evans
Person
Dan Brown

Comments / 0

Community Policy