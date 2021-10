Whitney Way Thore takes her mom to get lip fillers with her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life.’ Once Whitney starts, she can’t stop!. Whitney Way Thore has nothing but good things to say about her lips, but she’s ready for a little sprucing up. “I really have no complaints about my lips but, you know, at 75 years old my mom’s are getting pretty thin,” Whitney admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 12 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. “And I feel like my top lip is thinning out a lot as well, so if she won’t get a tattoo with me, we can at least plump our lips up.”

