Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has died

By By Rob McLean, CNN Business
wfft.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner has died, according to the company. His death comes shortly after Hasbro announced he would take a leave of absence for cancer treatment. "Since joining the Company more than two decades ago, Brian has been the heart and soul of Hasbro," said the company's interim CEO Rich Stoddart. "As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian's work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world."

IN THIS ARTICLE
