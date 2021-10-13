WC Sheriff Department officers have made a vote of no confidence towards Sheriff Steve Stephens

PARKERSBURG — A number of Wood County Deputy Sheriffs have made a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens. In a letter supplied to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel as well as delivered to the home of Wood County Administrator Marty Seufer by a deputy, the Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association met Oct. 10, and with 27 active members voting, the unanimous decision was made to draft a letter to the Wood County Commission stating they could no longer support Stephens in his role as sheriff.