Liz Cooper shows ‘Hot Sass’ at the Brighton Music Hall

Liz Cooper’s “Hot Sass” tour not only marks her first headlining tour since COVID-19, but also a transformational moment in her career. The tour and accompanying album, “Hot Sass,” which was released on Sept. 3, is her first solo album; until “Hot Sass,” Cooper performed under the band name Liz Cooper & The Stampede. Cooper also departs sonically from her previous folk-rock releases. In place of her old sound, Cooper comes into her own with a grittier, soft-rock sound.