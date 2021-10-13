CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MA

Liz Cooper shows ‘Hot Sass’ at the Brighton Music Hall

By Yas Salon
Tufts Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiz Cooper’s “Hot Sass” tour not only marks her first headlining tour since COVID-19, but also a transformational moment in her career. The tour and accompanying album, “Hot Sass,” which was released on Sept. 3, is her first solo album; until “Hot Sass,” Cooper performed under the band name Liz Cooper & The Stampede. Cooper also departs sonically from her previous folk-rock releases. In place of her old sound, Cooper comes into her own with a grittier, soft-rock sound.

tuftsdaily.com

