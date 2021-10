In late July, my mom came across a post on Facebook about an adoptable 8-year-old Rottweiler at Pasco County Animal Services named Bear. Without any hesitation, she brought up the conversation into our family group chat about adopting him. Even though it was an easy yes for my mom, simply because she’s wanted a Rottweiler for over 20 years, she knew that she’d have to get approval from not only me, but from my dad and sister.