Backed by $15.2 million in funding, Hofy offers a one-stop solution for companies to efficiently set up their employees to work from home. Hofy, a platform that enables companies to easily provide and manage physical equipment for remote employees anywhere in the world, announced its official launch out of stealth with $15.2 million in funding from Stride.VC, Kindred Capital, Activum SG Ventures, TrueSight Ventures, 20 VC, Day One Ventures and a roster of angel investors including Ed Lando and Azeem Azhar.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO