Avery Williamson is on the move again. The former Kentucky defender is reportedly being signed by the Tennessee Titans off of the Denver Broncos practice squad. As referenced in the report above, it was just a week ago that Williamson signed to Denver’s practice squad after working out for the Broncos. The Tennessee signing is something of a homecoming for Williamson, 29, a native of Milan, Tennessee who was picked by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO