I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.—PSALM 139:14 (NIV) I’d reached a place where I felt stretched far too thin. In the middle of this hurried season of life, I found myself teaching at yet another conference. One woman took time to ask me about my life. I opened up and shared about the difficulties of trying to care for our spread-out family. Our daughter in New York was going through a serious illness, but we still had one son at home preparing to head to college.

