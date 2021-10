I am a very shy teenager with anxious tendencies who just started high school. I desperately want to be more social with my peers and hate myself for acting so timid and afraid all the time. I have dreams of being more extroverted than I naturally am, but right now that feels nearly impossible to me. Is this a permanent personality trait that I will always have, and if so, am I stuck this way forever? I would love to be able to relax and interact with other students without being so afraid. What can I do to overcome this?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO