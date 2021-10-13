CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Auditor Demands Brett Favre Return $828,000 in ‘Illegally Spent Welfare Funds’

By Ashton Pittman
mississippifreepress.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL star Brett Favre must return $828,000 he received from welfare funds that should have gone to needy families, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said in a statement today. The famed quarterback and Mississippi native received $1.1 million in funds from two non-profits whose founder has since been indicted on state and federal charges for their alleged role in the largest embezzlement scheme in state history.

www.mississippifreepress.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Brett Favre Ordered to Return Large Sum of Welfare Money

Brett Favre must return nearly $1 million he received from federal welfare funds that should have gone to families in need, according to Mississippi State Auditor Shad White. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback is ordered to return $828,000 in 30 days. He is not facing any criminal charges, but if he doesn't return the money, he will face a civil lawsuit, as well as Favre Enterprises.
NFL
247Sports

Brett Favre owes nearly $1 million in Mississippi welfare lawsuit

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre owes the state of Mississippi State $828,000 in misspent funds received from the government’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, according to Mississippi Today's Anna Wolfe. The Mississippi auditor's office is demanding repayment from Favre, who received a letter threatening a civil lawsuit if payments — in addition to sizable interest margins — are not returned.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Shad White
Person
Phil Bryant
Person
Brett Dibiase
Person
Ted Dibiase
Person
Lynn Fitch
wpr.org

Brett Favre owes $800K as Mississippi confronts its largest public embezzlement scandal

Mississippi's state auditor has ordered former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre to repay more than $800,000 in public money. News broke last year that the Hall of Famer and Mississippi native accepted $1.1 million from the state's welfare system for speaking engagements to promote an initiative called Families First for Mississippi. According to the state auditor, Favre didn't attend the events.
NFL
newsradioklbj.com

Mississippi auditor says Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre owes almost $1M in federal welfare funds

According to a statement from Mississippi State auditor Shad White, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre must return $828,000 he received from federal welfare funds that should have gone to needy families. White said his office previously determined that John Davis, the former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, authorized payments of more than $77 million in federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families funds to two nonprofits that either misspent or improperly disbursed portions of that money. Favre apparently accepted $1.1 million in funds and accepted the money for speaking engagements he never attended for ‘Families First for Mississippi,’ one of the non-profits involved in the alleged scheme.
NFL
Magnolia State Live

Former WWE pro wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. owes millions to Mississippi from fraudulent welfare scheme, state auditor says

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White’s office served demands for more than $77 million of misspent TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) money, including nearly $4 million from former professional wrestler and actor Ted DiBiase Jr. The individuals who signed off on the illegal spending, like former Department of Human Services...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Voucher#American Football#Tanf#Favre Enterprises
WJTV 12

Names released in state auditor report of misspent welfare money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s considered one of the largest embezzlement in Mississippi to date. Audits showed tens on millions of welfare money had been misspent, according to findings by the state auditor. And now time is winding down for those allegedly involved to pay up. Some of the big name players include John Davis, […]
JACKSON, MS
crossroadstoday.com

Mississippi auditor demands payments in human services fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Tuesday that he is demanding repayment of $77 million in misspent welfare money in one of the poorest states in the nation. This includes $828,000 the auditor is seeking from retired NFL player Brett Favre and an employee of his business, Favre Enterprises.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

Auditor demands payments in TANF scheme

Letters of demand have been sent to recover more than $77 million dollars in misspent funds intended to help poor families. State Auditor Shad White served demands to individuals who signed off on the illegal spending, including two famous sports figures. White said his agency in 2019 discovered tens of millions of dollars misspent from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. A forensic audit, by a CPA firm from Maryland, confirmed the state Audit Department's findings, White said.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
vicksburgnews.com

Brett Favre owes Mississippi $828K and wrestlers owe $4.8M, auditor says in latest demand

When they learned last year that Hall of Fame NFL quarterback and Kiln native Brett Favre had taken $1.1 million in welfare money from the state, Mississippians were incensed. Favre received the federal grant funds to sponsor a “family-stabilizing” initiative pushed by then-Gov. Phil Bryant and his wife called Families First for Mississippi.
NFL
PWMania

Ted DiBiase and His Sons To Pay Back Millions In Misappropriated Welfare Funds

In 2020, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase was named in the Mississippi Department of Human Services’ audit findings after DiBiase’s Heart of Ministries recently received more than $2.1 million from the state that was designated for people who are eligible for welfare. The audit stated the following:. “Millions of...
WWE
New York Post

Brett Favre pressured to return $800K connected to massive welfare scheme

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is still on the hook for $828,000 in misspent welfare money he received for speaking engagements that he never attended, a Mississippi auditor said. State Auditor Shad White said Tuesday that Favre, 52, had not fulfilled his promise to repay $1.1 million in welfare...
NFL
Post-Crescent

Brett Favre promised to repay $1.1 million that was meant for welfare programs. Mississippi says he still owes $828,000.

GREEN BAY - Brett Favre was told by the Mississippi state auditor to return $828,000 he should not have been paid for speeches he did not give or he will be sued. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback was one of several parties that were contacted by the state after completion of a forensic audit of an alleged embezzlement scheme. Favre received $1.1 million that was meant for welfare programs.
NFL
wxxv25.com

Favre, Dupree, DiBiases owe state money from welfare audit, state auditor says

The state Auditor’s Office has issued demands for more than $77 million in welfare funds that were misspent, according to an audit conducted by the office. Among those who were issued demands to return funds are Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, former professional football player Marcus Dupree and former professional wrestler Ted Dibiase Sr.
POLITICS
wtva.com

ICC, others receive demand letters from state auditor

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A former bookkeeper and a college dean have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the state’s Workforce Enhancement Training (WET) program. According to a news release from Mississippi State Auditor Shad White, Eureda Washington is accused of submitting fraudulent documents to Itawamba Community College (ICC) and getting more than $680,000 in WET funding for a furniture manufacturing company owned by Jennifer and David Schock.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Auditor demands $2.3 million back from college, business owners

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Eureda “Edie” Washington and Joe Lowder have been indicted for defrauding the state’s Workforce Enhancement Training (WET) program. Special Agents separately delivered demand letters to Washington, Lowder, and two other individuals – Jennifer and David Schock – who do not face criminal charges. The Auditor’s office also issued demand letters to Itawamba Community College (ICC) for improperly approving WET program expenditures.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy