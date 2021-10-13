Auditor Demands Brett Favre Return $828,000 in ‘Illegally Spent Welfare Funds’
NFL star Brett Favre must return $828,000 he received from welfare funds that should have gone to needy families, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said in a statement today. The famed quarterback and Mississippi native received $1.1 million in funds from two non-profits whose founder has since been indicted on state and federal charges for their alleged role in the largest embezzlement scheme in state history.www.mississippifreepress.org
