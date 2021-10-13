Auditor Demands Brett Favre Return $828,000 in ‘Illegally Spent Welfare Funds’

According to a statement from Mississippi State auditor Shad White, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre must return $828,000 he received from federal welfare funds that should have gone to needy families. White said his office previously determined that John Davis, the former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, authorized payments of more than $77 million in federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families funds to two nonprofits that either misspent or improperly disbursed portions of that money. Favre apparently accepted $1.1 million in funds and accepted the money for speaking engagements he never attended for ‘Families First for Mississippi,’ one of the non-profits involved in the alleged scheme.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO