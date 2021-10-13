CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi

Cover picture for the articleTo alleviate anxiety, rebalance body and mind and inspire life-long wellbeing, COMO Hotels and Resorts has launched new transformative wellness programmes at its two luxurious Maldivian properties – COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi. Rooted in proactive holistic wellness and built on the science of nutrition, the COMO Wellness Retreats offer guests the chance to learn from world-leading wellbeing practitioners – such as immunity and preventative care experts, healing bodywork gurus and yoga instructors – as well as indulge in restorative spa rituals and enjoy the soul-nourishing COMO Shambhala cuisine with the overall aim of building immune resilience and body strength.

