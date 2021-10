One man was flown by helicopter to UC Hospital after the dump truck he was driving ran off of Ind. 48 near Schaefer Road Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 5. According to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry, Mark Antoni, 59, of Cleves was driving a 1998 Mack dump truck when it ran off the north side of the road. It then crossed both lanes of 48 coming to rest on the south side of the road.

