CCPD Financial Crimes Case Ends With Prison Sentence

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County woman was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Sherri Hill, 58, purchased approximately four ounces of methamphetamine from a confidential informant on June 25,2020 at the Park and Ride on U.S. 119 in Boone County. After leaving the Park and Ride, law enforcement officers stopped Hill’s vehicle and located the methamphetamine Hill had purchased in her purse. After being arrested, Hill admitted to having sold methamphetamine for the last two years, that she had sold ounce and multi-ounce quantities at a time, and that she usually profited approximately $600 a week from the drug sales. Hill further admitted that she had several people waiting to purchase methamphetamine from her that same day, as Hill had previously informed them that she would be obtaining methamphetamine to sell.

BOONE COUNTY, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO