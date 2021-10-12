CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

CCPD Financial Crimes Case Ends With Prison Sentence

capecops.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(October 12, 2021) - A man arrested in 2018 after a lengthy fraud investigation by the Cape Coral Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit took a plea deal this week and was sentenced to prison. Christopher Cheney (W/M, DOB: 3-29-78) pled no contest to one count of Scheme to Defraud (1st...

www.capecops.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Assault

FERGUS FALLS – A Ponsford man was sentenced to just over eight years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for violently assaulting a man on the White Earth Indian Reservation. According to court documents, during the early morning hours of June 3, 2020, 23-year-old Wesley Warren and...
PONSFORD, MN
Lootpress

Boone County Woman Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County woman was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Sherri Hill, 58, purchased approximately four ounces of methamphetamine from a confidential informant on June 25,2020 at the Park and Ride on U.S. 119 in Boone County. After leaving the Park and Ride, law enforcement officers stopped Hill’s vehicle and located the methamphetamine Hill had purchased in her purse. After being arrested, Hill admitted to having sold methamphetamine for the last two years, that she had sold ounce and multi-ounce quantities at a time, and that she usually profited approximately $600 a week from the drug sales. Hill further admitted that she had several people waiting to purchase methamphetamine from her that same day, as Hill had previously informed them that she would be obtaining methamphetamine to sell.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Florida Department#Financial Crimes Unit#W M#Southern Premier Homes#The State Attorney
wtvy.com

Second defendant in Holmes County murder case sentenced to prison

(WTVY) - The below information was provided to WTVY-TV in a news release from the office of Larry Basford, Florida State Attorney for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit. (Press Release) - The second of three defendants in the July 4, 2020 shooting death of a Holmes County man has been sentenced to prison while the third awaits trial, according to State Attorney Larry Basford.
FLORIDA STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus man sentenced to prison

BUCYRUS—Lamar Young, 50, of Bucyrus, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Fentanyl-related compound), a fourth-degree felony punishable with up to 18 months in prison. He appeared in the Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Monday. In an agreed plea negotiation, Crawford County Common Pleas Court Judge...
BUCYRUS, OH
ourquadcities.com

Convicted murderer sentenced to life in prison

On Tuesday in Scott County Court, a 20-year-old Davenport man convicted of first-degree murder was sentenced to serve life in prison. In August, a jury in found Charlie Gary III, accused of killing Robert Long, 74, in 2020, guilty on all four charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and abuse of a corpse.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Coralville Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Coralville man, Dylan Darelle Scott, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 64 months in prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Scott was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison terms and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
CORALVILLE, IA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison in drive-by shooting case

MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison in connection to a 2019 drive-by shooting. Rodolfo Ramirez Jr. 36, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 84 months in prison, followed by three years of court supervision. He was also sentenced to a 24-month prison term to run consecutive to the firearm conviction sentence after a judge found Ramirez violated court supervision from a previous conviction.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Newswatch 16

West Hazleton official sentenced to prison

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The former police chief of West Hazleton is headed to prison. A federal judge sentenced Brian Buglio Tuesday morning. Buglio told the federal judge that he deserves whatever sentence is handed down to him. He pleaded guilty in the spring to threatening a civilian with felony charges in retaliation for negative posts on Facebook about Buglio and the West Hazleton Police Department.
WEST HAZLETON, PA
Hillsdale Daily News

‘Barricaded gunman’ sentenced to prison term

An Amboy Township man who appeared in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court Monday for sentencing had an emotional, verbal outburst after being sentenced to prison for a June police pursuit. The girlfriend of 56-year-old Donald Harold Swan also had a verbal outburst in the courtroom, only quieting down after being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bizjournals

Cincinnati businessman sentenced to prison in $59M fraud case

A Cincinnati businessman who ran nine nursing homes throughout Ohio was sentenced to prison in a case that accused him of defrauding a Pennsylvania bank of $59 million. Harold Sosna, 68, was sentenced Thursday morning to 42 months of incarceration and 3 years of supervised release. A law clerk for U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan in Pittsburgh, who handed down the sentence, confirmed the sentencing. Additional details of the sentencing, including any financial penalties, were not immediately available.
CINCINNATI, OH
Shore News Network

Jackson Man Sentenced to Prison for Bank Robbery

Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for bank robbery, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. According to court records, Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, robbed the Trustmark...
JACKSON, MS
KIVI-TV

Woman sentenced to prison program in Idaho kidnapping case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A woman has been sentenced to a prison treatment program for what prosecutors said was her role in a violent kidnapping and torture case. EastIdahoNews.com reports Seventh District Judge Bruce Pickett said 30-year-old Laura Zamudio would spend up to four years in prison if she fails to complete the program. Zamudio pleaded guilty to the charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
IDAHO STATE
caddoda.com

Wife-beater sentenced to decade in prison

A man who admitted beating his wife while their three minor children hid in a closet was sentenced to a decade in prison for his actions in Caddo District Court Monday, October 11, 2021. Christopher Michael Rapp of Shreveport, 30, allocuted before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr., admitting to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Vindy.com

Man sentenced in fleeing case

YOUNGSTOWN — Former sanitation worker William Shea told Judge Anthony D’Apolito he wanted Brandon Ferrier to get the maximum amount of jail time for hitting Shea with a car while Ferrier was fleeing from police in November 2019. Ferrier, 24, of Canfield, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy