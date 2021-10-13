CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Mayor Race: 3 Weeks Before Election Day, Curtis Sliwa Amps Up Attacks on Eric Adams

By Andrew Siff
Cover picture for the articleWith three weeks remaining in the race for mayor, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa is trying to make some noise and prove doubters wrong, while also taking aim at his opponent. "Don't diminish me, don't say I have no chance. I've been David vs. goliath all my life," he said on Tuesday in Upper Manhattan. The underdog in the race for mayor insists that he's got the right recipe to win, despite an overwhelming registration advantage for Democrats in the city.

