Elections

Letter: Jayne the best choice for Niles supervisor

Citizen Online
 6 days ago

Having lived in the town of Niles, I was town justice for several years. I have a knowledge of the town and residents. After working with Joan Jayne on different committees I have seen how dedicated she is in whatever she is tasked to do. I have also heard and seen how proud she is of the town of Niles.

Holland Sentinel

Letter: Freestone the right choice for Holland

Prescott, Ariz (formerly of Holland) We enthusiastically support Ken Freestone’s candidacy for the at-large seat on Holland City Council. He’s been a passionate booster of everything Holland over the 35 years we’ve known him — from his commitment to local and regional environmental issues, to his support of local businesses, to his service on city commissions, to his previous service as an elected member of city council.
HOLLAND, MI
Daily Record

Letter: Schantz is clear choice for Wooster school board

Here’s why I am voting for Danni Schantz for the Wooster City Schools Board of Education. I have worked with Ms. Schantz on two committees, which she chaired, and have been impressed by her ability to be both a team member and leader. As a team member she is always...
WOOSTER, OH
Daily Record

Letter: Bob Reynolds is right choice for Wooster City Council

Wooster's a great place to live, work and raise a family. So is the story of Bob Reynolds, candidate for Wooster City Council at large. Bob was raised in Wooster, educated in Wooster and works in Wooster. But mostly has raised his wonderful family here and is involved in many aspects that make this city a special place.
WOOSTER, OH
Longview Daily News

Letter: Wean is obvious choice for Council

Your recent editorial concerning the City Council race between Angie Wean and Chet Makinster was a real head-scratcher. Anyone who saw the recent “Local Matters” KLTV segment interviews of these two candidates might also question your ambivalence in regard to recommending one over the other, as the stark differences between the two could not have been more clearly displayed.
LONGVIEW, WA
Rappahannock News

Letter: Don’t change boats midstream. Vote Smith for supervisor

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I am voting for Christine Smith to continue to represent Piedmont District on the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and I encourage you to do the same. Our county has a multitude of crucial and sensitive projects going on right now, and Smith is a voice of leadership and common sense on every one of them.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Rappahannock News

Letter: Election provides us with a stark choice

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I am writing to urge my fellow Stonewall-Hawthorne citizens to support Larry Grove and Van Carney in their respective campaigns to be our elected representatives on the School Board and the Board of Supervisors.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Citizen Online

Letter: Batman is clear choice for Cayuga County Legislature

Keith Batman, representing Scipio, Springport, and Ledyard, is running for the county Legislature for the third time. He is a hard-working legislator, who has served as chair, majority and minority leader. As chair, he gave us a balanced budget and established capital reserve funds for improved infrastructure. Keith believes in tight fiscal management and controlled taxes.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Politics
Elections
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Lisa Webster is my choice for school board

As a former member of the Summit School District Board of Education, I was fortunate to work with Lisa Webster in her first term as a member of the school board. I know her to be an outstanding, intelligent and energetic person who is dedicated to our community and its schools. She is a strong supporter of equity in education and an advocate for promoting new opportunities for students who have been traditionally underserved.
ELECTIONS
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Beckett's the best choice for school board

To the editor -- Ryan Beckett is the right choice for the Yakima School Board. Ryan has been involved in the community from the day he returned to Yakima after graduating from Central Washington University. He’s the current chair of the city of Yakima’s public facilities district, served on the board of Yakima Valley Tourism, served as Southwest Rotary Club president, served on two previous YSD levy campaigns and as a board member of the Yakima Schools Foundation. His service to this community has been impactful and made Yakima a better place to live.
YAKIMA, WA
MPNnow

Letter: In support of Fred Wille for East Bloomfield supervisor

At a time when national and state politics have reached extraordinary levels of toxicity, it is good to see our local town of East Bloomfield government continuing to work really well to meet the needs of its residents. In fact, it works so quietly and effectively that many of us...
BLOOMFIELD, NY
Times Herald-Record

Letter: Meyers is most qualified supervisor candidate in New Windsor

Since George Meyers became the Supervisor of New Windsor he had certain things in mind. To take care of the people of New Windsor, by improving our roads, water and sewer systems, (which has been neglected for years) he has done that. Also, to make sure our police department has all the up-to-date equipment, not only to keep them safe, but also the people of New Windsor.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Linde's character, skills make him the right choice

To the editor -- I have known LaDon Linde for 19 years and am pleased to have him as a friend. LaDon has the rare talent of being able to listen to points of view other than his own and find common ground. This is extremely important for an elected official.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Lopez is best candidate for judge

Jessica Lopez, a candidate for Municipal Court Judge, is a very active member of the Troy Noon Optimists. She abides by, and practices the Optimistic Creed on a daily basis. As laid out in the Optimist Creed, she is strong enough to not allow anything to disturb her peace of mind. Jessica talks positivity to every person she meets. This candidate values all individuals and respects the values held by citizens she serves. Jessica lives optimistically and looks for the sunny side of all issues. She seeks the best, works for the best, and expects the best of situations. Jessica is enthusiastic about successes of all and is not self-centered. She always presses on for greater achievements that lead into the future. Jessica wears a cheerful countenance and displays smiles to all she meets. Her demeanor is to always try her best; she is not a vocal critic of others. Jessica is an encourager, she stays calm, fears not, and clears hurdles.
ELECTIONS
Citizen Online

Letter: Council candidate has big ideas for city of Auburn

Auburn has a number of issues needing attention ... if elected, here’s what you can expect me to work on:. Deal with the uptick in crime: Get Auburn police officers great training and get them out of their cars, interacting with residents, especially in hot spots, employ crime analysis data (I’ve written about active targeted and community policing — both things I found great success with as a police commander). Police and code enforcement, must work lockstep in teaching CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design), a hugely successful program, when implemented properly.
AUBURN, NY
Seacoast Online

Letter: John Mercurio the right choice for York Budget Committee

My family and I are supporting John Mercurio for York Budget Committee. We have known the Mercurio family for many years. John will be excellent and a well needed addition. John has a business degree and worked in telecommunications for 50 years and oversaw a personnel of 75 with a budget of $3 million. After 9/11, John volunteered to help rebuild the communication infrastructure in New York City. John is also a Vietnam veteran, served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force and still has that same dedication he‘ll bring to the committee.
POLITICS
Canton Repository

Letter to the editor: Charlotte Street site is a bad choice for a school

You are a couple with preschool children and are looking at different communities in the area and are considering moving to North Canton. You find out that the North Canton school’s superintendent and Board of Education has decided to build a preschool through second-grade facility at the edge of an industrial waste site, the legacy of the Hoover Co. in North Canton.
NORTH CANTON, OH

