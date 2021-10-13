Letter: Jayne the best choice for Niles supervisor

Jessica Lopez, a candidate for Municipal Court Judge, is a very active member of the Troy Noon Optimists. She abides by, and practices the Optimistic Creed on a daily basis. As laid out in the Optimist Creed, she is strong enough to not allow anything to disturb her peace of mind. Jessica talks positivity to every person she meets. This candidate values all individuals and respects the values held by citizens she serves. Jessica lives optimistically and looks for the sunny side of all issues. She seeks the best, works for the best, and expects the best of situations. Jessica is enthusiastic about successes of all and is not self-centered. She always presses on for greater achievements that lead into the future. Jessica wears a cheerful countenance and displays smiles to all she meets. Her demeanor is to always try her best; she is not a vocal critic of others. Jessica is an encourager, she stays calm, fears not, and clears hurdles.

