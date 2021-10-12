CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cloud Storage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028)

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

Cloud storage market was estimated to be USD 52.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a high CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2020-2028). The paradigm shift towards hybrid cloud as a prime model, smooth data accessibility, low-cost data storage, rise in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, cloud storage security concerns are significant factors exceeding the cloud storage market size.

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Light Field Market Size will Reach USD 154 million by 2026; at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026

According to the new market research report on the "Light Field Market by Technology (Hardware (Imaging Solutions, Light Field Displays), Software), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Architecture, Industrial, Defense), and Region(North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Light Field Market size is expected to grow from USD 76 million in 2021 to USD 154 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the market include improved visual effects technology in movies and games, customized marketing, escalated need for prototyping and medical imaging.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Wound Cleanser Products Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate With Top Players are Smith & Nephew plc., Coloplast Group, B. Braun, Melsungen AG, ETC

The Global Wound Cleanser Products Market will be worth USD 1.97 billion by 2027, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of the market has been increasing at a considerable pace because of the growing demand for accurate and dependable wound care products to treat both acute and chronic wounds. Additionally, the market is anticipated to witness a progressive growth curve over the forecasted span. It is expected to be benefitted from the increasing penetration of cutting-edge advanced wound care therapies across developing economies. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations. The Global Wound Cleanser Products Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Wound Cleanser Products market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Carrier Screening Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Key Prospects are Luminex Corporation, Illumina Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, ETC

The new report titled 'Global Carrier Screening Market,' published by Emergen Research, is a vivid presentation of the global Carrier Screening market, with utmost focus on the forecast market size, share, value, and volume over the projected timeline. The market is positively affected by a few key parameters. The main biotechnological companies are trying to introduce and emphasise on a wide variety of affordable and technologically advanced screening test kits along with the solutions in order to keep a tab on the growing emergence of genetic disorders. However, in developing economies, the growing urbanization is leading to changing lifestyles, which often impacts pregnant women during the phase. Hence, in order to initially detect and diagnose a disease, doctors across the globe are emphasising on the usage of carrier screening tests.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Soy Protein Market Size To Reach USD 18.35 Billion in 2028 With CAGR 7.0% | Reports And Data

The global soy protein market size is expected to reach USD 18.35 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising awareness regarding the benefits of soy protein, changing consumer perception on nutrition and growing trend of vegan culture owing to health benefits associated with vegan diets.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Data Storage#Cloud Storage#Google Cloud#Cagr#Amazon Web Services#Oracle Corporation#Healthcare#Bfsi
houstonmirror.com

Electronic Skin Patches Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share, Trend Analysis Report & Top Players are Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, ETC

The global electronic skin patches market is projected to be worth USD 18.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The electronic skin patches market observes a rapid growth attributed to the surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices. Electronic skin patches, flexible and thin wearable products, attach to the human skin deploying biocompatible adhesives. Growing technological advancement is a significant factor in driving the market growth. Stanford University's researchers have designed a very sensitive sensor to be integrated into an electronic skin attached to a prosthetic limb to imitate the sense of touch, along with other functionalities.
SKIN CARE
houstonmirror.com

Cloud Database Security Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Amazon Web Services, McAfee, Fortinet

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Cloud Database Security Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Database Security market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Electrosurgical Devices Market Demand, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027 With Top Players are Olympus Corporation, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific, ETC

The new report titled 'Global Electrosurgical Devices Market,' published by Emergen Research, is a vivid presentation of the global Electrosurgical Devices market, with utmost focus on the forecast market size, share, value, and volume over the projected timeline. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations. The Global Electrosurgical Devices Market report provides full coverage of the companies' data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing investments of the major market players to produce technologically advanced electrosurgical devices. The high prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases among the population is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Matcha Tea Market Trends To Reach USD 2.91 Billion in 2028 | By Reports And Data

The global matcha tea market size is expected to reach USD 2.91 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth include increasing awareness about the health benefits of matcha tea and the unique flavor that matcha tea can add to various foods.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Market Data
houstonmirror.com

Food Amino Acids Market 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2029

The global Food Amino Acids Market size is expected to reach US$ 9.8 Bn by the end of 2029. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at 6.2% CAGR between 2019 and 2029. According to the report, the increase in demand for amino acids for various nutraceutical and dietary supplements, owing to the health benefits offered by amino acids, is expected to fuel the demand for amino acids during the review period. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Photoacoustic Imaging Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027 With Top Players are FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., kibero, ETC

The new report titled 'Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market,' published by Emergen Research, is a vivid presentation of the global Photoacoustic Imaging market, with utmost focus on the forecast market size, share, value, and volume over the projected timeline. It is also known as optoacoustic imaging which can be defined as a hybrid imaging technique with a high potential in clinical biomedical application areas as well as multi-scale preclinical matters. It is one of the rapidly growing biomedical imaging modalities of the decade, providing sustainable imaging resolution and depth, along with optical spectroscopic contrast, thereby making it an ideal solution for real-time functional, structural and molecular imaging of tissue. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Creative Service Provider Services Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants DesignFive, Foster Web Marketing, ARK Africa, WebiMax

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Creative Service Provider Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Foster Web Marketing, ARK Africa, WebiMax, Design Pickle, DesignFive, Salted Stone, Revenue River, Scribendi, WriterAccess, Square 2 Marketing, Aesop Agency, InboundLabs, Webby Central, Straight North & Content Runner etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Car Battery Industry Outlook 2021-2028 | Increasing Demand for Pollution Free Hybrid and Electric Vehicles is Driving Market Revenue Growth

The global car battery market size is expected to reach USD 92.60 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for pollution-free hybrid and electric vehicles is driving market revenue growth. Reduction in crude oil reserves, fall in battery prices, and increasing concerns regarding the environment is another factor driving revenue growth of the global car battery market.
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

The Global 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2021-2027. The report studies the historical data of the 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Control Room Solutions Market All Sets For Continued Outperformance | PlayerABB Ltd ,Barco NV ,Black Box Corporation

The Control Room Solutions Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Aprotic Solvents Market Sales, Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020-2028

Reports and Data's latest study titled 'Global Aprotic Solvents Market' is an in-depth analysis of the global Aprotic Solvents industry and studies each industry segment in detail. The market intelligence report makes accurate estimations of the Aprotic Solvents market's future growth potential. It provides the reader with a clear description of the market's future growth prospects and upcoming trends. The report includes quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Aprotic Solvents market and the key aspects of the market, such as the product portfolios, pricing structure, industry trends, end-user industries, sales statistics, distribution channels, and top manufacturers. The report offers a closer view of the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, threats, opportunities, and challenges. A thorough study of the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading market regions, and the established and new market players in a pivotal component of the report.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Bioremediation Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Top Players are Sarva Bio Remed, LLC, Altogen Labs, Aquatech International LLC, ETC

The latest research report, titled 'Global Bioremediation Market', can be considered a profound analysis of the global Bioremediation industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The Global Bioremediation Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Bioremediation market in each key region of the world. Rapid growth in the quantity of hazardous wastes and to complement that, remediation of these wastes is becoming a major concern throughout the world. To emphasize on monitoring and tackling the contamination issues to secure the future generations from resource scarcity, governments of the developed as well as the developing economies are analyzing the pros and cons on bioremediation techniques.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Centrifugal Pump Market sales to increase at 4.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Future Market insights (FMI's) report on centrifugal pump market offers a comprehensive analysis of various trends and opportunities affecting growth through 2021. It offers detailed analysis of growth drivers and restraints influencing expansion across various segments in terms of product type and application type. The reports also highlight strategies adopted by the leading market players to keep pace with the latest trends.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Respiratory Inhalers Market to grow at 4.4% CAGR through 2030, driven by rising prevalence of COPD and Asthma.

Global demand for Respiratory Inhaler Devices continues to be driven by rising prevalence of COPD and asthma. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 251 million cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were reported worldwide in 2016 and nearly 339 million people were estimated to have asthma in the same year. Coupled with this, surging healthcare spending has been creating lucrative prospects for growth of the Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Organic Skin Care Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Major Giants Estee Lauder, Amway, Aveda, The Body Shop International

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Organic Skin Care Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Aveda Corporation, The Body Shop International, Burt's Bee, Estee Lauder, The Hain Celestial Group, Yves Rocher, Amway, Bare Escentuals, Arbonne International, Kiehl's, Natura Cosméticos & L'Occitane en Provence etc.
SKIN CARE
houstonmirror.com

Global Biocides Market registered year-on-year growth of 3.50% in 2021 and to reach market value of US$ 11.74 Bn by 2031-end

Future Market Insights (FMI) latest report provides detailed analysis of trends and opportunities prevailing in the biocides market. The report offers exhaustive overview of growth drivers and market restraints affecting the demand across leading segments in terms of grade, type, end use, and region. ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy