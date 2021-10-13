DL-Methionine Market By Form (Powder, Liquid) and By Application (Animal Feed , Food & Supplements, Pharmaceuticals) - Forecast to 2021-2031

A watering can is an easy way to water plants by hand and usually comes with a spout and a handle. Most watering cans hold between 1-2.5 gallons of water and are made from plastic, ceramic, or metal. It is used for transplanting or seeding outside, a quality watering can provide the right volume of water and gentle spray necessary for reaching deep roots. Hoses are harsh on seedlings and aren't long enough to reach certain areas.

