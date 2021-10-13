BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Pulls Back After Impulsive Open

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit on Monday, but as you can see, we have pulled back enough to form shooting star. The shooting star is a negative turn of events and could cause this market to pull back. As you can see on the chart, I have added the Fibonacci retracement tool, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level is near the $75.50 level. A pullback to that area would be an excellent opportunity to pick up a bit of value, due to the fact that the area was the recent high where the market has shown resistance. The “market memory” that should show up at this area is something that you should pay close attention to, assuming that we can even get down there.

