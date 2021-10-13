CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Pulls Back After Impulsive Open

dailyforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin markets pulled back just a bit on Tuesday to show hesitation, which is a good thing considering we have been so parabolic recently. This being the case, the $53,000 level underneath will more than likely offer a little bit of support, but even if we break down below there, I think that the $50,000 level will also have a major influence on where we go next, due to the fact that it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and a lot of people will pay close attention to it.

