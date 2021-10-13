NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Gives Back Early Gains

Gold markets fluctuated on Monday, stabilizing after the massive selloff that we had seen during the Friday session. The Friday session had been rather negative, so it is a bit surprising that we have stopped as quickly as we have. That being said, I think the market is likely to see a line of support extending down to the $1750 level, an area that had been important previously. With this being the case, I think it is probably only a matter of time before we get a bit of a bounce. In fact, if we do break above the candlestick for the session on Monday, it is very likely that we will go looking towards the 50-day EMA, perhaps even the 200-day EMA after that. It is also worth noting that there is a major downtrend line that is falling from here, so I think it is only a matter of time before we would see selling pressure going forward.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO