NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Gives Back Early Gains
The NASDAQ 100 was trying to rally on Tuesday but continues to slump as the markets are starting to be concerned about inflation and other such situations globally. The market ended up forming a bit of a shooting star, and I think it is only a matter of time before we go looking towards the 14,500 level. That is an area that has been supportive previously, and it is an area that I would be paying close attention to. If we break down below there, then it is likely that I would be a buyer of puts, as I believe the market will go looking towards the 200-day EMA.www.dailyforex.com
