AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Gives Up Early Gains Again

dailyforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar rallied a bit on Tuesday but gave back the gains to form a bit of a shooting star yet again. By doing so, it looks as if the market will continue to see the Australian dollar as a currency that is more than likely going to struggle, as we are right in the midst of a major consolidation area between 0.73 on the bottom and 0.74 on the top. The 200-day EMA currently sits just above the 0.74 handle, so it offers a significant amount of resistance as well. At this point, we have to ask the question as to whether or not the Australian dollar has peaked.

www.dailyforex.com

DailyFx

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY

I highlighted the potential for Yen-weakness shortly after the September FOMC rate decision, and that theme has continued with prominence since then. USD/JPY and GBP/JPY are already trading at multi-year-highs, and AUD/JPY isn’t far behind. The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Saves Itself After Selloff Attempt

The euro initially fell on Monday but turned around to show signs of stability again. If we can break above the 1.1650 level, it is likely that we will go looking towards the 50-day EMA above. I suspect that the market is very unlikely to be able to just shoot straight up in the air, but I do think that it is only a matter of time before the sellers will come back in. That being said, you should also pay close attention to the idea of the US dollar driving this more than anything else, because the euro represents a part of the world that has some catching up to do.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Running into Exhaustion

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit on Monday, but as you can see, we have pulled back enough to form shooting star. The shooting star is a negative turn of events and could cause this market to pull back. As you can see on the chart, I have added the Fibonacci retracement tool, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level is near the $75.50 level. A pullback to that area would be an excellent opportunity to pick up a bit of value, due to the fact that the area was the recent high where the market has shown resistance. The “market memory” that should show up at this area is something that you should pay close attention to, assuming that we can even get down there.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities / Crypto. Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities heading into October. Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, SPX, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Bitcoin and more!. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Momentum

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the resistance level at 1.1609 was first reached that day. Trades must be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

CAC 40 Forecast: Looking for Buyers at 50-Day EMA

The CAC 40 fell a bit on Monday to reach down towards the 6660 handle, but has shown some support as we are getting close to the 50-day EMA. The 50-day EMA is starting to turn a little higher, and I think that could offer a little bit of support. That being said, it is obvious that we are trying to form some type of move to the upside and break resistance, so it is likely that we could go looking towards the 6900 level given enough time.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Path of Least Resistance is Upside

Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7550. Add a stop-loss at 0.7350. Set a sell-stop at 0.7400 and a take-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7500. The AUD/USD pair rose to the highest level since September 7 as investors focused on the ongoing Australian economy reopening and the rising commodity prices. The pair also held steady after last week’s data dump from the US and the ongoing earnings season. It is trading at 0.7420, which is about 3.50% above the lowest level in September.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Stability Amid Pressure

The EUR/USD is stable below the 1.1600 level to kick off the week as the bears retain control. Last week, the pair's losses extended to the 1.1524 support level, its lowest in many months. As I mentioned many times before, the economic divergence and monetary policy between the United States and the Eurozone will remain the constant pressure factors on any gains for the currency pair in the coming days.
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Breaks Downtrend Line

The DAX Index rallied on Friday to break above the 50-day EMA solidly, and more importantly to break above a major downtrend line. Because of this, the DAX looks as if it is ready to go higher over the longer term, and I think that with any type of pullback we are likely to see people jumping in to pick up bits and pieces of value. The market will continue to see reasons to go higher, based upon the fact that stock markets overall have been rallying. It has seen quite a bit of momentum jump back into the upside, so a lot of people will continue to look at it through that prism.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Breakout to Upside in Inverted H&S

The S&P 500 broke to the upside on Friday to clear the highs of the Thursday session. At this point, the market looks as if it is trying to break higher as the inverted head and shoulders has kicked off. The S&P 500 is likely to see a move towards the 4600 level.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Get Crushed to End Week

Gold markets got absolutely hammered to end the week on the back foot. The 200-day EMA, the downtrend line, and the $1805 barrier have all combined to send this market much lower. The size of the candlestick is rather interesting, as it shows quite a bit of negativity, but it is still sitting above a short-term support level. After all, the week ended up positive, despite the fact that Friday was a disaster for gold bulls.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bulls Testing Resistance at $62,558

Last Wednesday’s BTC/USD signal produced a very profitable long trade from the bullish bounce off the identified support level at $54,272. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday. Long Trade Ideas. Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame following the...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Slams into Major Downtrend Line

The British pound rallied significantly on Friday only to slam into a major downtrend line. Because of this, the market is likely to continue seeing little bit of downward pressure, but I would also point out that the market has broken above the top of the shooting star from the previous session and the crucial 1.37 level. Beyond that, we are also above the 50-day EMA, as well as the 200-day EMA.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Rallies into Weekend

The NASDAQ 100 rallied again on Friday as traders were willing to go into the weekend long. That being the case, the market is likely to continue seeing buyers as the NASDAQ 100 has clearly left the 50-day EMA and the 15,000 level. The fact that we are closing at the top of the range for the session does suggest that there should probably be further momentum, but at this point we could see a little bit of a pullback. That's okay - I like the idea of buying pullbacks in a market that has clearly turned around.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Strongly Bullish

Despite mixed US retail sales figures, the USD/JPY remained stable around its gains of 114.40, nearly its highest level since October 2018. The US currency is still the strongest with expectations of imminent tightening of the policy of the US Federal Reserve, and the improvement in the country's economic performance supports those expectations. On the other hand, the Japanese yen is still facing pressure from investor sentiment towards the new Japanese government's policies.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Breached 50- Hour SMA

The Australian Dollar versus the US Dollar traded with low volume on Friday. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average support level at 0.7413 during the Asian session on Monday. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could target the support line formed by the 200– hour SMA...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Under Pressure on China Data Miss. Can AUD/USD Hold Ground?

Australian Dollar,China GDP, Industrial Production, Retail Sales - Talking Points. China’s growth and production was weaker than forecast. Energy commodity markets appear to have impacted activity. With a major export economy slowing, will AUD/USD go lower?. Chinese GDP to the end of the 3rd quarter came in at 4.9% y/y...
WORLD
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Pound Gains on Rate Talk

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as none of the key levels identified as support or resistance were reached that day. Trades must be taken before 5pm London time today only. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Weekly Forex Forecast

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The US dollar shot straight up in the air last week to break above the ¥114 level. This is a very bullish sign, but there is a lot of noise just above which continues to cause a bit of hesitation. If we were to break above the ¥115 level, then it would allow this market to become more or less a “buy-and-hold” market. However, I think we are much more likely to see a little bit of a pullback in order to find a bit of value. The ¥112.50 level should be an area where a lot of buyers will return. That being said, if we do break above the ¥115 level, then it is very likely that we could see an even bigger rush into this market. As things stand right now, I am looking at the Japanese yen's relative strength or weakness as in indicator to trade in other markets.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls taking their chances

Risk appetite supported the aussie alongside a renewed appetite for high-yielding assets. The US Federal Reserve is determined to reduce its pandemic-related financial support. AUD/USD is losing bullish momentum but can still add some pips. The AUD/USD pair has advanced steadily ever since the week started, topping at 0.7439 and...
CURRENCIES

