AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Gives Up Early Gains Again
The Australian dollar rallied a bit on Tuesday but gave back the gains to form a bit of a shooting star yet again. By doing so, it looks as if the market will continue to see the Australian dollar as a currency that is more than likely going to struggle, as we are right in the midst of a major consolidation area between 0.73 on the bottom and 0.74 on the top. The 200-day EMA currently sits just above the 0.74 handle, so it offers a significant amount of resistance as well. At this point, we have to ask the question as to whether or not the Australian dollar has peaked.www.dailyforex.com
