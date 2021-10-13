S&P 500 Forecast: Index Forms Hammer After Initial Pullback
The S&P 500 pulled back just a bit on Tuesday, but then turned around to show signs of life again in order to form a hammer. If we can break above the top of that hammer, then we have some work to do in order to get long again. The 50-day EMA above is starting to reach lower, and it looks like we are seeing the 50-day EMA walks right along a downtrend line as well. In other words, it would make sense that we could see selling pressure. If we can break above that downtrend line though, that would obviously be a very bullish sign.www.dailyforex.com
