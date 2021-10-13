CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Courier Obituaries 10-13-21

CLEMSON — Charlotte Turner Butts, widow of Leverett Belton Butts Jr., passed away peacefully at home in Clemson on Oct. 2, 2021. She was born Jan. 13, 1922, in Newnan, Ga., to Henry and Savannah White Turner. She graduated from Newnan High School and, subsequently, from West Georgia College and the University of Georgia. She began her career as a teacher, but soon moved to Atlanta, where she found work as an executive secretary. When America entered World War II, she resigned from her secretarial position to work for the War Department in Atlanta. In 1952, she began working at Delta Air Lines as a secretary. In 1992, she retired from Delta as an administrative assistant for in-flight services.

#United Methodist Church#Atlanta#Courier Obituaries#Newnan High School#West Georgia College#The University Of Georgia#The War Department#Delta Air Lines#Annie Mildred#Amedisys Hospice Care#Central Clemson Commons#P O Box

