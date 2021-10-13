CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LINKS: Some Georgetown Previews, Pickett’s Progress

By Casual Hoya
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article#ROSTERWATCH continues here at Casual Hoya, as there is still no update for the Georgetown Hoyas website. The three requests from the editorial have been met with plenty of support and approval from Hoyas fans—including a few former players. Meanwhile, even DePaul has announced a fan event. It is reported...

Minnesota RB hits transfer portal following Gophers' win over Nebraska

Minnesota’s running back room is taking another hit. This time, the Gophers are watching a player explore his options outside the Twin Cities. Rivals.com is reporting that Cameron Wiley has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal after spend 2 1/2 seasons with the Golden Gophers. He rushed for 215 yards and a touchdown during his time at Minnesota.
Where WVU hoops ranks in Ken Pomeroy’s preseason poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After tying for fifth in the Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll, WVU has cracked the top 50 in Ken Pomeroy’s preseason list of college basketball ratings. Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers rank No. 46 nationally according to KenPom, which uses advanced analytics to rank more than...
Latest AP Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released.  The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt. Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the (...)
Ohio State: 1 advantage the Buckeyes hold over each of the other main B1G contenders

Fresh off its bye week, Ohio State is ready to dive into the meat of its Big Ten schedule. And here’s the thing — at the end of the day, the road to the conference title still goes through Columbus. OSU’s loss to Oregon might have seemed to open up possibilities within the league, but will it really amount to much? Here’s a significant advantage OSU holds over each remaining Big Ten contender.
Clemson football losing another player to NCAA transfer portal

Clemson football is losing another player to transfer. Junior safety Joseph Charleston, who ranked third on the team in tackles last season, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple sources. Charleston had 55 tackles in 2020 with six starts. He was a top-150 player by recruiting services...
MEN’S SOCCER | Georgetown Triumphs Over DePaul 3-1, Continuing Winning Streak

No. 1 Georgetown men’s soccer defeated DePaul University 3-1 on Oct. 2, securing their eighth consecutive win. Junior forward Stefan Stojanovic scored twice in the first half for Georgetown (8-0-0, 2-0-0 Big East), and DePaul (5-4-0, 1-1-0 Big East) was unable to mount a sufficient comeback. With the victory, the Hoyas remain one of just four Division I teams that has yet to lose or draw a match this season, alongside No. 2 Washington, No. 6 New Hampshire and No. 7 Tulsa.
No. 20 Men's Soccer Upsets No. 1 Georgetown, 3-0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – — Led by two goals and one assist from juniorLuis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain) the No. 20 Providence College men's soccer team upset No. 1 Georgetown University on Wednesday, October 13 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. It marked the Friars' first win over a No. 1 ranked team since upsetting Maryland, 5-4, on November 20, 2016 in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. Garcia opened the scoring when he converted on a free kick just outside the box on the left side as he sailed a shot over the wall into the top left corner with 25:54 left in the first half. The Friars increased their lead at 60:11 when Garcia scored on a blast from 50 yards out at a tough angle that found the right side of the net. Graduate student Simon Triantfillou (Burlington, Ontario) closed out the scoring for the Friars with a low shot from the top of the box at 68:23. The victory gave the Friars their first win over the Hoyas since October 15, 2014 when they defeated Georgetown, 2-0, in Washington, D.C.
Brown, Pickett return as leaders for new look MU men's basketball

Kobe Brown spoke to freshman guard Anton Brookshire in the key during Missouri men’s basketball’s practice Wednesday. It was a brief moment during a drill involving two sets of players — one group wearing white training jerseys, the other in black — running up and down over the Tiger logo atop the outline of the state, transitioning between offense and defense.
Previewing Virginia swim and dive’s weekend clash against Georgetown

Virginia swim and dive will host Georgetown in its season opener Saturday. The Cavaliers are coming off an incredible season, with the women’s swim and dive team winning an ACC Championship in February and an NCAA Championship in March. The men’s team enters the fall after a fourth-place finish at the ACC Championship and ninth-place result in the NCAA Championship, which is tied for their second best finish in program history.
St. John’s to Welcome No. RV/24 Georgetown on Sunday Afternoon

After seeing its three-game unbeaten streak snapped on Thursday night by Xavier, the St. John's women's soccer team will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon, hosting No. RV/24 Georgetown at Belson Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports...
Georgetown Basketball: 2021-22 season preview and outlook for Hoyas

Georgetown basketball shocked a lot of people at last year’s Big East Conference Tournament, winning the championship over Creighton, 73-48 as a No. 8 seed in the tournament. They earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but it didn’t give them a lot of magic in the NCAA Tournament. They fell in the first round to the Colorado Buffaloes. History could repeat itself though, as head coach Patrick Ewing and company look to replace a lot of pieces from last year’s squad.
College football: Georgetown's unbeaten streak ends at Bethel

The decision to play for the win instead of the tie after scoring a last-minute touchdown went awry for Arkansas at Ole Miss on Saturday, but it proved brilliant for Bethel University in an upset of previously undefeated No. 8 Georgetown College, 25-24, at McKenzie, Tennessee. De'Ontay Tate capped a...
Georgetown’s 1st-Ever Women’s Ice Hockey Team Hits the Rink

For many Georgetown University students — particularly underclassmen — the fall 2021 semester has been a season of firsts, as they arrive on campus for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. To a select few women at Georgetown, this season of firsts will be quite literal. October 2021 marks the inaugural season of the Georgetown women’s club ice hockey team, and for some of the team’s 20 official players, their inaugural season of hockey altogether.
Women’s Volleyball: UConn beats Villanova, falls to Georgetown

The University of Connecticut women’s volleyball team split its weekend road games this weekend, winning its first match against Villanova and falling in its second to Georgetown. With this split, UConn is now 12-6 overall on the season and 4-2 in Big East conference play. The weekend started with a...
Pitt's Pickett emerging in ACC's next wave of NFL-ready QBs

ATLANTA (AP) — Kenny Pickett’s decision to return for his redshirt senior season is working out well for Pittsburgh, the nation’s top-scoring team. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi believes the decision also will pay off for Pickett in the next NFL draft.
Meet the New Faces: Jalen Pickett’s Journey to Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Transferring in college can bring exciting new opportunities and challenges for any college student, and those chances can mean even more when that student is a Division I basketball player competing at a high level. Coming into Penn State as one of those transfer students, Jalen Pickett...
No. 20 Men’s Soccer Hosts No. 1 Ranked Georgetown University at Chapey Field.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The No. 20 Providence College men's soccer team (7-1-3, 3-0-2 BIG EAST) will host No. 1 ranked Georgetown University (10-0-0, 4-0-0 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, October 13 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. LIVE STREAM: bit.ly/3BMUHKQ. GET DISCOUNTED SUBSCRIPTION TO FLOSPORTS: https://flosports.link/3AqEp9v. Subscribers using...
