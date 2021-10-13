LINKS: Some Georgetown Previews, Pickett’s Progress

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – — Led by two goals and one assist from juniorLuis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain) the No. 20 Providence College men's soccer team upset No. 1 Georgetown University on Wednesday, October 13 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. It marked the Friars' first win over a No. 1 ranked team since upsetting Maryland, 5-4, on November 20, 2016 in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. Garcia opened the scoring when he converted on a free kick just outside the box on the left side as he sailed a shot over the wall into the top left corner with 25:54 left in the first half. The Friars increased their lead at 60:11 when Garcia scored on a blast from 50 yards out at a tough angle that found the right side of the net. Graduate student Simon Triantfillou (Burlington, Ontario) closed out the scoring for the Friars with a low shot from the top of the box at 68:23. The victory gave the Friars their first win over the Hoyas since October 15, 2014 when they defeated Georgetown, 2-0, in Washington, D.C.

