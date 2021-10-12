CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Thousands of unknown chemicals discovered in e-cigarettes

By John Anderer
studyfinds.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. — E-cigarette aerosols contain literally thousands of unknown chemicals and substances left unmentioned by manufacturers, according to a new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Scientists report this smorgasbord of substances includes industrial chemicals and caffeine, just to name a few. Plenty of prior studies have attempted...

www.studyfinds.org

Comments / 0

Related
nextpittsburgh.com

Pitt develops robot that vapes to study health impacts of e-cigarettes

The future is here, and it’s a robot that vapes. Science fiction promised us robots that can do housework, fight wars and recycle our trash, but this may be the weirdest robo-task. Of course, studying vaping is actually quite important. In Pennsylvania alone, one in four high school students has...
ELECTRONICS
spectrumnews1.com

FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an electronic cigarette, saying the vaping device from R.J. Reynolds can help smokers cut back on conventional cigarettes. E-cigarettes have been sold in the U.S. for more than a decade with minimal government oversight or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Many e-cigarette vaping liquids contain toxic chemicals: new Australian research

From October 1, it’s been illegal to buy e-liquids containing nicotine without a prescription from a doctor everywhere in Australia, except South Australia. But vaping with nicotine-free e-liquids is not illegal in Australia (though in some jurisdictions the e-cigarette devices themselves are illegal). Vaping is increasing in popularity in Australia, particularly among young people. I co-led a research team that wanted to find out what’s in the nicotine free e-liquids that vapers inhale, and their potential health effects. Our study, published this week in The Medical Journal of Australia, found most e-liquids contained chemicals known to cause respiratory issues and lung damage when...
HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Vuse gets FDA backing amid broad review of e-cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized British American Tobacco Plc’s e-cigarette Vuse and its tobacco-flavored pods, the first major e-cigarette products cleared in a sweeping review of whether millions of cigarette alternatives have a public health benefit. Vuse is the first vape-type product from a major company to win...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
EurekAlert

UC San Diego study: E-cigarettes don’t help smokers stay off cigarettes

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have suggested that smokers who are unable to quit smoking may benefit by switching from smoking cigarettes to vaping e-cigarettes if they switch completely and are able to avoid relapsing to cigarette smoking. However, there have been few studies on whether...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5ny.com

FDA and e-cigarettes

The FDA authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. The decision only applies to Vuse's refillable Solo Power device and its tobacco-flavored nicotine cartridges.
HEALTH
hot96.com

U.S. FDA authorizes new e-cigarette products from BAT unit

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the marketing of some new e-cigarette products by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co, a unit of British American Tobacco Plc, allowing the products to be legally sold in the United States. However, the agency denied marketing authorization for certain flavored products...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Chemicals#Pesticide#E Cigarettes#Caffeine#Johns Hopkins University#Mi Salt#Blu#Vapes
The Independent

E-cigarettes don’t help people quit smoking, says new research

E-cigarettes don’t help people quit smoking, according to new research. Those using the devices are in fact more likely to relapse within the next 12 months, say scientists. Professor John Pierce, of the University of California, San Diego, said: “Our findings suggest individuals who quit smoking and switched to e-cigarettes or other tobacco products actually increased their risk of a relapse back to smoking over the next year by 8.5 percentage points compared to those who quit using all tobacco products.
HEALTH
kcrw.com

FDA approves e-cig days after Johns Hopkins finds thousands of chemicals in vaping liquid

For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration this month authorized the sale and marketing of an electronic cigarette. The e-cigarette is from a company called Vuse. The FDA also greenlit three of its tobacco-flavored vape cartridges, saying the benefits for people looking to ditch regular cigarettes outweighs the risks of kids vaping.
HEALTH
UPI News

FDA grants first e-cigarette authorization to tobacco-flavored Vuse products

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized e-cigarette products for the first time in history. The agency announced that R.J. Reynolds Vapor Companies' Vuse Solo e-cigarette and three tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods had been approved to be marketed and sold after demonstrating that marketing of the new tobacco product would be "appropriate for the protection of public health."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
natureworldnews.com

Doctor Explains Why Some Vaccinated People Are Still Dying From COVID-19

Colin Powell 84 years old, recently departed US Secretary of State, who also completed his vaccination passed away last Monday as a result of Covid-19 problems. Powell was known to be suffering from hematological malignancies, a kind of blood illness. Healthcare experts are concerned that anti-vaccine campaigners may use Powell's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy