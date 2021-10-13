CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The Beautiful Orionid Meteor Shower Is Peaking Soon—Here’s How To Catch It

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stunning spectacle of the Orionid meteor shower, widely considered one of the most beautiful meteor showers in the world, is back for its annual fanfare. Usually running from early October to early November, its peak often falls in the middle of October, lighting the night sky up with a dazzling display. Known for its speed, this meteor shower sees its pace reaching up to 148,000 miles per hour.

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

"No one has ever seen this before": Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is speeding up

The Great Red Spot of Jupiter — the largest storm in the solar system — has been raging for centuries. Over the past 100 years, however, the cyclone has been dwindling, but recent observations with Hubble show that the wind speeds may be picking up again. Is this just temporary, or will the storm return to its former glory?
ASTRONOMY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

It's prime time for meteor showers

Those who love stargazing when meteor showers are more visible, especially in low-light areas, might enjoy the next few days. This year, the Draconid meteor shower is expected to put on a show at nightfall and early Friday evening because the thin crescent moon will set prior to the shower, preventing it from dampening the shower, according to earthsky.org.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Start your weekend with the Draconid meteor shower's peak: How to watch

The final months of the year offer a nice string of meteor showers and a good excuse to get outside at night when temperatures tend to be mild in most places. Up next are the Draconids, a precocious and coy little group of space rocks, dust and debris that move relatively slowly and often light up earlier in the evening than most meteor showers.
ASTRONOMY
wbtw.com

Rare early evening Draconid meteor shower peaks Friday night

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Stargazers are in for a treat as the Draconid meteor shower peaks Friday evening across the Northern Hemisphere. EarthSky reports that, unlike many meteor showers, the Draconids are short-lived, with this one expected to last through Sunday. Most of the display will occur in the evening...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers#Meteors#Orionids#Earthsky
Good News Network

How to See Meteor Showers from Halley’s Comet This Month

It’s almost time to look up, because the Orionids are coming to the Northern Hemisphere from October 16-24. You’ll be able to see the shooting stars without the need for a telescope or binoculars. But to see them at their very best, you’ll want to wake up early: from 4:00-5:00 A.M Daylight Savings Time, according to Farmer’s Almanac, you should be able to see anything from 10 to over 30 meteors each hour.
ASTRONOMY
WLKY.com

First meteor shower of autumn peaks this weekend in Louisville

Friday night will kick off the first of many natural light shows to illuminate the sky this fall. The Draconid meteor shower is expected to reach its climax Oct. 8-9 in the Northern Hemisphere. This content is imported from Giphy. You may be able to find the same content in...
ASTRONOMY
101.5 WPDH

One of the Season’s Best Meteor Shower Peaks Over the Hudson Valley

There is yet another meteor shower expected to peak soon, and unlike the Draconids earlier this month, we might actually be treated to a show. After all, the origins of the next meteor shower come from none other than Halley's Comet. And if we look at this week's weather forecast here in the Hudson Valley, we could be seeing some prime viewing conditions.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
healththoroughfare.com

Startling Theory Emerges: the Big Bang and Time Might Be Nothing But Illusions

The Big Bang Theory is generally accepted as the right variant that explains how the Universe was born. Across history, physicists had brought an entirely new perspective on time than the one that most people have. Time is not just an abstract idea for measuring certain events and periods. The mere existence of time had a beginning, and it appeared along with the Big Bang itself. Or at least, that’s what many scientists believe.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious World Appears to Be The First Exoplanet Ever Found Orbiting 3 Stars

Our Solar System, with just one star in the sky, may be a bit of an oddball. Most of the stars in the Milky Way galaxy actually have at least one gravitationally bound stellar companion, meaning that two-starred worlds like Tatooine are probably not uncommon. Star systems, however, are not confined to a maximum of two stars. We've found systems of up to seven stars bound together in a complex orbital dance. And now, scientists have found what they believe may be a first for astronomy: an exoplanet orbiting a system of three stars, also known as a stellar trinary. To be...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Look up! The moon and 3 planets will gather after sundown this week

Between Saturday and Thursday evenings (Oct. 9 to Oct. 14), the moon will visit not one but three bright planets: Venus, Saturn and Jupiter. Venus will pair off with a slender crescent moon, while Saturn and Jupiter will join with a waxing gibbous moon the following Thursday. Here are the specifics of each gathering.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Spies Galaxy Doomed To End Catastrophically

This observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases Arp 86, a peculiar pair of interacting galaxies which lies roughly 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Arp 86 is composed of the two galaxies NGC 7752 and NGC 7753 — NGC 7753 is the large spiral galaxy dominating this image, and NGC 7752 is its smaller companion. The diminutive companion galaxy almost appears to be attached to NGC 7753, and it is this peculiarity that has earned the designation “Arp 86” — signifying that the galaxy pair appears in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies compiled by the astronomer Halton Arp in 1966. The gravitational squabble between the two galaxies is doomed to end catastrophically for NGC 7752. It will eventually either be flung out into intergalactic space or be entirely engulfed by its far larger neighbor.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

Strange radio waves are coming from the center of our galaxy

Astronomers from the University of Sydney have recently detected a very unusual radio signal coming from the direction of the center of our galaxy. These radio waves fit no currently understood pattern of variable radio source and could be emitted by a previously unknown class of stellar object. The research...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Warping of Planet’s Crust: Melting of Polar Ice Shifting Earth Itself, Not Just Sea Levels

Research by new Ph.D. finds warping of planet’s crust, with far-reaching effects. The melting of polar ice is not only shifting the levels of our oceans, it is changing the planet Earth itself. Newly minted Ph.D. Sophie Coulson and her colleagues explained in a recent paper in Geophysical Research Letters that, as glacial ice from Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands melts, Earth’s crust beneath these land masses warps, an impact that can be measured hundreds and perhaps thousands of miles away.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy