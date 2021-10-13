The Beautiful Orionid Meteor Shower Is Peaking Soon—Here’s How To Catch It
The stunning spectacle of the Orionid meteor shower, widely considered one of the most beautiful meteor showers in the world, is back for its annual fanfare. Usually running from early October to early November, its peak often falls in the middle of October, lighting the night sky up with a dazzling display. Known for its speed, this meteor shower sees its pace reaching up to 148,000 miles per hour.designtaxi.com
