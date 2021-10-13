Swiftarc Beauty Fund Miami Cocktail Reception at Mandarin Oriental, Miami
Miami, FL – October 7, 2021 – The Swiftarc Beauty Fund Miami Cocktail event was hosted to celebrate the launch of the Firm’s latest fund, Swiftarc Beauty, a $10 million vehicle to support female founders who are establishing the next generation of beauty brands. The event was hosted at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami and gathered the likes of female-founders, esteemed beauty executives, and VCs in the Miami ecosystem. The Fund is supported by a management team of industry veterans alongside a unique, all-female Beauty Council comprising influential industry, investment, and beauty startup executives to provide a relevant perspective to ensure female-led company success. Attendees enjoyed a night of networking with like-minded, socially-driven individuals working to support and elevate female founders in the VC community.worldredeye.com
