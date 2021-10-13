CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday dilemma: Just what was Monday?

By Editorials
Union Leader
 6 days ago

Monday had a strange vibe to it. Perhaps it was the aftermath of Sunday morning’s mystery Kaboom! heard over southern New Hampshire (we’re guessing a gender-reveal blast gone wrong). Perhaps it was needless worry over Monday night’s Red Sox game. But we think it was the unsettled matter of just...

hometownnewsbrevard.com

The sweetest holiday; just for men

Well finally, they found a holiday for men. That’s right, just for us guys. But the most popular holidays are for the ladies. Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day and almost every other holiday we often use as an excuse to make the women of the world happy. You know I am right. Let’s face it, they have us trained.
CELEBRATIONS
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

What does Kyrsten Sinema want? A Parisian holiday.

Earlier this month, a driver illegally parked a Chevy Tahoe in front of the Supreme Court. Capitol Police closed streets and cleared the area. For the next hour, crisis negotiators tried to de-escalate, but the driver refused to talk, saying only that the “time for talking is done.” Finally, police apprehended the unarmed occupant, but even then the authorities couldn’t discern the motorist’s motives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

NY Post Editorial Board: Biden playing a deadly game using secret flights to move migrants

There’s a reason the Biden administration is using secret flights to small airports to move unaccompanied minors who illegally crossed the border. They don’t want voters to know just how many people are being waved right into the country, because President Biden understands that open borders might be the policy of progressives, but it’s not popular among the majority of Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on Psaki celebrating economic crises

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on October 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Anyway, that is all the time we have left this evening. As always, thank you for being with us. Please set your DVR, so you never miss an episode.
POLITICS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Monday’s Headlines: Holiday … on Schermerhorn Edition

It’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which means that the NYPD will be out in force sitting in their squad cars around the city’s many monuments to genocidal “explorer” Christopher Columbus. If you wish to honor the cruel tyrant, there will be a parade on Fifth Avenue today. (This year, the Post says, the mayor is welcome.)
BROOKLYN, NY
Union Leader

Two NH credit unions make Forbes ‘best’ list

Two New Hampshire credit unions and one headquartered in Massachusetts that has a strong presence in the Granite State have been named among “America’s Best Credit Unions” by Forbes. Northeast Credit Union, based in Portsmouth, ranked first place in New Hampshire. The company, founded in 1936, has grown to more...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
TribTown.com

Just what is right

From earliest times, human societies have puzzled over what is moral and what is a righteous and just society. The leaders whomever they may be, from the head of a household to a high priest, king, emperor or conqueror, always deemed themselves worthy of greater wealth, power and honor than their remaining subjects.
RELIGION
Union Leader

Traditional holiday parties are returning, but expect changes

For a second straight year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, longstanding holiday events in Laconia may again be canceled or, in Bristol and Sugar Hill, modified to protect attendees and volunteers. In 2021, Laconia’s Christmas Village would be in its 46th year; Santa’s Village in Bristol in its 67th; and...
LACONIA, NH
Union Leader

Letter: Warning bell sounded decade ago needs to be heard

To the Editor: Applicants to this year’s class of Leadership New Hampshire were asked to write short essays on what they see as our state’s greatest needs. The majority cited housing. At this month’s program day, the class will engage with Peter Francese and Lorraine Stuart Merrill, who through their books Communities & Consequences I & II and their two documentaries of the same title (produced by Jay Childs), have worked effectively to focus attention on the importance of rebalancing the state’s human ecology. Their warning bell, first sounded a decade ago, needs still to be heard and acted on for our common good.
POLITICS
Union Leader

Letter: Executive councilors owe NH a better explanation

To the Editor: Why on earth would the four Republican New Hampshire executive councilors vote to reject $27 million in federal funding meant to improve our state’s efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in our state? It is senseless, dangerous and disgusting for them to do so, and it appears that they are cozying-up to and placating far-right extremists who recently stopped our Executive Council from meeting.
POLITICS
Union Leader

Chris Pappas: It’s time to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill

IF YOU’VE driven along the New Hampshire Seacoast, you’re probably very familiar with the Hampton Bridge. This vital connector on Route 1A spans the Hampton River and carries 18,000 vehicles a day during the height of the summer season. It once held the distinction of the longest wooden bridge in America. It now holds a more ominous title: New Hampshire’s No. 1 Red-Listed Bridge.
HAMPTON, NH
Union Leader

NH National Guard, Cabo Verde announce state partnership program

The New Hampshire National Guard has been selected as the new state partner for the Republic of Cabo Verde in the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, following a months-long selection process involving several other states, officials announced Monday. Beginning 28 years ago as an initiative to assist countries coming...
MILITARY
Union Leader

Health care leaders urge NH lawmakers to resume remote access

Leaders of more than two dozen health care groups are urging legislative leaders to allow an all-remote option for lawmakers, staff and the public next year at the State House. The diverse group ranged from the New Hampshire Medical Society to the New Hampshire Nurse Practitioners Association, Disabilities Rights Center...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Union Leader

Which state has the highest Social Security payment?

In 2021, the Social Security Administration (SSA) estimated that more than 65 million people benefit from Social Security programs. Out of those 65 million people, 50 million people are either retired workers or dependents who qualify for a Supplementary Security Income (SSI) payment, according to the agency. However, the monthly...
ECONOMY

