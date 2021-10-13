Statewide Bear Season Kick-Off October 16th
The numbers tell the tale when it comes to just how good black bear hunting opportunities are in Pennsylvania these days. In the six and a half decades between 1915 and 1979, Keystone State hunters typically harvested 398 bears a year. That jumps to 424 if you exclude the four years – 1934, 1970, 1977 and 1978 – when the season was closed. Still, hunters didn’t harvest more than 1,000 bears in a single year until 1984, more than 2,000 bears until 1989 and more than 3,000 bears until 2000.webbweekly.com
