Statewide Bear Season Kick-Off October 16th

Pennsylvania’s grouse season opens statewide on October 16 and runs to November 26; a second season runs from December 13-24. I’d be the first to admit that I am not a dedicated grouse hunter, but I have enjoyed walking the woods on a number of occasions with my 12-gauge at the ready. I’ve certainly missed my share, but I have bagged a few over the years. On the other hand, serious grouse hunters are usually accompanied by a well-trained dog, and these grouse hunters usually have higher success rates. However, it seems that there are fewer and fewer grouse hunting enthusiasts, and one good reason might be that we see fewer and fewer grouse.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO