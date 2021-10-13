County Hall Corner: Of the People, By the People, For the People?
On November 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln made a short dedication speech, just 271 words, beginning with “Four score and seven years ago.” It was a forceful reminder that 87 years earlier, a document known as the Declaration of Independence was signed by representatives of the 13 colonies, declaring that they wanted to form a new nation, “conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”webbweekly.com
Comments / 0