CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glynn County, GA

Public hearing held for redistricting

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OCrB_0cPdn6lv00
Buy Now People look at four proposed redistricting maps at the Brunswick library after a meeting to comment on them Tuesday. Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

When it comes to shared issues, goals and challenges, Jekyll Island has more in common with Sea Island and St. Simons Island than mainland Glynn County.

Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority, expressed that fact during a public meeting Tuesday at the Brunswick library to discuss four proposed and preliminary new voting district maps.

Hooks expressed disappointment that Jekyll Island is not in the same district as the other barrier islands in the Golden Isles on any of the four proposed maps.

Hooks also said he understood the state mandate that will force Jekyll to be added to one of the mainland voting districts. The state is requiring all new voting districts to be within 1% of the population, meaning each district cannot deviate by more than 169 people.

New voting district lines are drawn every 10 years after new census results are released.

If he has a preference, Hooks said he’d prefer alternative No. 2, which stretches to Interstate 95.

Julian Smith, owner of properties in three of the four proposed districts, said the city of Brunswick should be in one district. The 1% requirement by the state is “getting things too fine,” Smith said.

Smith expressed sympathy to board of elections officials with the challenge of redrawing the voting district lines.

“The citizens of Glynn County will not be equally represented,” he said.

The comments from the meeting and those at future meetings will be sent to county commissioners, who will ultimately decide which map will be sent to Atlanta to ensure it meets state criteria.

State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, will introduce the local legislation to make the new lines official.

One suggestion was to provide demographics for each proposed district with the number of residents 18 and older and the number of registered voters in each district.

Glynn County Elections Supervisor Christopher Channell said it would be too time consuming to gather information that detailed for each district. And the state mandate is to keep the districts compact, have clear boundaries and keep incumbents in their current districts.

The number of registered voters in each district is not a consideration, according to the state requirements.

In other business:

• The board learned 14 people showed up to vote on the first day of early voting in the city election by mid afternoon. Thirty-seven voting by mail ballots have been requested. The board will post the number of voters who show up to the polls to early vote from the previous day at 10 a.m. daily on the board of elections website.

City voters are electing a new mayor, a North Ward commissioner and a South Ward commissioner.

• The board was told to be prepared for a monthly expenditure soon that will be higher than normal. A national shortage of some materials include important items needed for the 2022 elections, including printer cartridges and special ballot paper. The plan is to order the items for next year’s elections now to ensure the supplies will be in stock.

Comments / 0

Related
The Brunswick News

County considers overtime for trial

The trial of three White men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, which began with jury selection Monday, is going to be time-consuming for county employees who are part of the incident command. County commissioners Thursday will consider overtime pay for certain employees normally exempt for getting paid...
BRUNSWICK, GA
montcova.com

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Christiansburg Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM in the Council Chambers of the Christiansburg Town Hall, 100 E. Main Street, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comments concerning:. Conditional Use Permit request by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brunswick, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Elections
Brunswick, GA
Government
City
Saint Simons Island, GA
County
Glynn County, GA
Glynn County, GA
Government
Saint Simons Island, GA
Government
City
Brunswick, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
villages-news.com

Public hearing held on vacant home with reverse mortgage in The Villages

A public hearing was held Friday on the condition of a vacant home with a reverse mortgage in The Villages. The home at 1762 Rosebury Loop in the Village of Winifred was discussed by the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors. Henry Mabry purchased the home in 2011 for...
WLFI.com

The city of Lafayette holds public hearing for new city budget held

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-The City of Lafayette held a public comment meeting for citizens to share their thoughts on the city budget. The budget was introduced at Monday night's city council meeting. According to the City of Lafayette Controller Jeremy Diehl the city is still getting a sense of how the pandemic is affecting the cities overall budget.
townoflomira.com

Public Hearing for Variance Appeal

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Dodge County Board of Adjustment on Thursday, October 21 , 2021 at 7: 15 P.M. or shortly thereafter on the First Floor (Meeting Rooms 1 H and 11) of the Dodge County Administration Building, Juneau, Wisconsin on the appeal of Michael Merk, agent for Mark, Christina and Franklin Mueller and Mueller Farms of Lomira, LLC for a variance to the terms of the setback provisions of the Dodge County Land Use Code to allow the construction of a manure storage facility and a feed storage pad where said manure storage facility will be located 190 feet within the required setback to a road right-of-way and which encroaches over a lot line and where said feed storage pad will encroach over a lot line. The site is located in part of the SE ¼ of the NE¼, Section 20, Town of Lomira, the site address being N10711 Center Drive. A copy of the proposed petition is available for review in the County Land Resources and Parks Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday (920-386-3700).
huntingdondailynews.com

Authority hearing held

The Huntingdon County General Authority met Friday afternoon for a public hearing regarding the next step in the process for Juniata College for a bond issuance for the Beeghly Library expansion, as it will soon be renamed, the Tim & Kathy Statton Learning Commons. Within the new Learning Commons, there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jekyll Island#Redistricting#Board Of Elections#Early Voting#State
appenmedia.com

Redistricting proposal targets Democrat-held suburbs

METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — The initial phase of the redistricting process in Georgia premiered Sept. 27 with the release of proposed congressional district maps that could shape elections over the next decade. The proposed district boundaries alter three seats currently held by Democrats in Fulton, DeKalb and Forsyth counties. While...
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
143
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy