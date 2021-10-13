CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enhancing financial commitments to disaster risk reduction in conflict contexts

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisaster and conflict risks are compounding, and contexts ranking high on conflict indices are already falling behind in meeting the 2030 global targets. This is an increasing cause of concern to development finance institutions (DFIs) and government donors. Disaster impacts are undermining existing programming, increasing demand for humanitarian assistance and setting back development and peace gains.

