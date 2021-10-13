Plymouth Rock Technologies Announces Follow-up Order for Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring and Environmental Operations
Plymouth, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF) (Frankfurt: 4XA)(WKN: A2N8RH) ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in developing detection apparatus and unmanned technologies, is pleased to announce that Aardvark LLP ("Aardvark") have issued a purchase order for a PRT XV-L Fixed-wing Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to perform long-range security and environmental operations in remote locations.
