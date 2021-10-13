Plymouth Rock Technologies Announces Follow-up Order for Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring and Environmental Operations

In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Al Monaco, president and CEO of Enbridge (ENB) , the pipeline operator. Monaco explained that a lot has changed at Enbridge over the past four years. He said his company delivers critical energy to the best markets in North America and it does so with a focus on safety and reliability. Enbridge is providing predictable cash flows that it's putting to work in the ground and also returning to shareholders. The balance sheet is in great shape as well, he added.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO