This is about inertia and technology, and how overcoming the former in service to the latter can sometimes be worth it. To explain – we finally got a bigger television. We have been watching TV on a small 32-inch screen for a whole lot of years now, and during the COVID-19 lockdown, we were watching quite a bit of it. The size has always been just fine.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO