Memo from Next Generation Senior Editor Phoebe Connelly and Next Generation Business Director Bradley Lautenbach:. Next Generation, our new cross-departmental initiative to accelerate the acquisition of younger and more diverse audiences through new products, practices and partnerships, has hit the ground running: partnering with analytics on new research into the demographics we hope to reach and working with our product design team to develop a new audience framework that teams across the company can use to set up and measure initiatives. As we head into the fall, we will be working with the subscriber engagement team on a set of staff trainings and undertaking a series of experiments in partnership with departments across the Post to attract and engage new audiences.

