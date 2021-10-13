Market Slips for Third Day While Waiting for CPI

Investing.com -- The U.S. releases consumer inflation data for September, a day after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic jibed that inflation pressures are not as 'transitory' as hoped. The global chip shortage has finally caught up with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is reportedly cutting production of its flagship iPhones due to supply chain problems. China's exports rose a whopping 28% on the year, but the Eurozone's industrial production fell below pre-pandemic levels due to you-know-what. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) kick off the third-quarter earnings season, and the American Petroleum Institute publishes weekly U.S. inventory data for crude oil. Meanwhile in Europe, Vladimir Putin is set to style himself again as the world's savior from gas shortages. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 13th October.

