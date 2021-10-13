CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Slips for Third Day While Waiting for CPI

investing.com

SA Markets Closed in Red, FTSE 100 Declined, See What Else Happened in The Markets

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, as investor morale was dampened by the release of weaker than expected Chinese economic data, thus raising concerns about soaring inflation and a slower pace of global economic rebound. Mining sector companies, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), Exxaro (JO: EXXJ ) Resources...
investing.com

Wall Street rises as investors bet on positive earnings season

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday with the biggest boosts from the technology and healthcare sectors as investors appeared to bet on solid quarterly reports even as some worried that it was too early to celebrate. On track for a fifth straight session of gains, the benchmark S&P...
investing.com

P&G, J&J Fall in Premarket After Updates; Travelers, Merck Rise

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Tuesday, 19th October. Please refresh for updates. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stock fell 1.8% after the consumer products giant raised its estimate for how much higher input and transportation costs will take off its net profit this year. The company still upheld its annual profit forecast, saying it would raise prices for more of its staples.
investing.com

P&G Slips as It Sticks to Guidance While Warning of Costs

Investing.com – Procter & Gamble stock (NYSE:PG) traded 2% weaker in Tuesday’s premarket as the company repeated its annual profit forecast while warning of higher commodity and transportation expenses. The maker of Ariel detergents and Gillette razors is expecting commodity and freight costs in the current financial year to take...
investing.com

Day-Trader ‘BTFD’ Mantra Inspires Ticker for Planned Bitcoin ETF

(Bloomberg) -- With the first U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF launching Tuesday and many more in the queue, one little-known asset manager is looking to stand out by directly tapping the lexicon of the day-trading crowd for its ticker. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund, due to debut on Wednesday, will...
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Higher as Earnings Bolster Confidence; Dow up 100 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, reassured by signs that companies are continuing to earn money despite much-heralded problems with supply chain disruptions and higher input prices. By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT),. the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 100 points, or 0.3%, at 35,358 points....
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE ekes out gain, Bitcoin choppy at ETF begins trading

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished with gains on Tuesday as markets await key inflation data from the UK tomorrow. Shares in homebuilder Bellway (LON:BWY) were trading higher after the company hiked its dividend and reported a 65% increase in operating profit for the year ended 31st July 2021. “There...
investing.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.56%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Healthcare, Utilities and Oil & Gas sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56% to hit a new 1-month high, while the S&P 500 index added 0.74%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.71%.
investing.com

Morgan Stanley Keeps $900 Tesla Price Target Ahead of Earnings

Investing.com — Ahead of its earnings release after the closing bell on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has kept his $900 price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock. Shares of Tesla dipped 0.1%. Adam Jonas reiterated his overweight rating on Tesla, saying he expects the company's Q3...
investing.com

S&P 500 Advances as Tech, Health Care Climb; Bitcoin Nears Record

Investing.com – The S&P 500 advanced Tuesday, as rising health care stocks and an Apple-led jump in tech underpinned bullish bets on the broader market. The S&P 500 was up 0.63%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.43%, or 153 points, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.63%. Health care stocks...
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
STOCKS
Forbes

The Stock Market Breakout Says, “Be Bullish,” But Wait A Week

Last week’s stock market rise produced exciting breakouts, including a Dow Theory bull market signal as both key Dow Jones Averages (Industrial and Transportation) made important rises simultaneously. While neither reached an all-time high, both made important interim highs. These gains seemingly reversed their lower-highs/lower-lows downtrends. The three graphs below...
STOCKS
investing.com

CPI, Apple's Supply Chain, JPMorgan Earnings, API - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The U.S. releases consumer inflation data for September, a day after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic jibed that inflation pressures are not as 'transitory' as hoped. The global chip shortage has finally caught up with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is reportedly cutting production of its flagship iPhones due to supply chain problems. China's exports rose a whopping 28% on the year, but the Eurozone's industrial production fell below pre-pandemic levels due to you-know-what. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) kick off the third-quarter earnings season, and the American Petroleum Institute publishes weekly U.S. inventory data for crude oil. Meanwhile in Europe, Vladimir Putin is set to style himself again as the world's savior from gas shortages. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 13th October.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of CPI, Fed Minutes

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones dropped more than 100 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and BlackRock (NY BLK). The Consumer Price Index for September will be...
STOCKS

